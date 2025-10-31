Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bryan Talbot, Fist Of The Northstar, luther arkwright, Tetsuo Hara

Lucca Comics And Games 2025 Yellow Kid And Gran Guinigi Awards

Last night saw Lucca Comics And Games 2025 in Italy give out their comic book awards, including The Yellow Kid Awards and the Gran Guinigi Awards, among others. Recepients include Tetsuo Hara and the Italian translation of Bryan Talbot's The Legend Of Luther Arkwright.

Lucca Junior Competition – 2025 "Livio Sossi" Editorial Illustration Award

Lucca Junior Competition – "Livio Sossi" Editorial Illustration Award 2025: Elisa Codutti (Basaldella – UD) for "What is a book?" written by Lucia Stipari.

Special Image Authors Prize: Sara Brienza (Milan)

(Milan) Book on a Tree Prize: Federica Vissio (Fossano, Cuneo)

(Fossano, Cuneo) Wacom Prize for Best Digital: Elanor Borgyan (Lugano, Switzerland).

