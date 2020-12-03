Luke Fox Gets a Batwing Omnibus – Big Comics From September 2021

A few more big comic books coming down the pipe and being lined up by Marvel and DC Comics from September 2021 onwards. And with The Next Batman featuring either Luke or Tim Fox as the Batman of the near future, so the entirety of the New 52 Batwing series in which he popped up from issue 19 onwards, is collected in Omnibus form for the first time. Empyre also gets an Omnibus collecting the series and all its spinoffs. Preacher gets its second omnibus, Here's the lowdown.

Batwing: Family is Everything Omnibus Hardcover – August 31, 2021

The adventures of the young hero known as Batwing are collected in a single hardcover volume for the first time in stories set in both the Congo and Gotham City. Originally introduced in the series Batman, Incorporated, written by Grant Morrison, the first Batwing was Congo native David Zavimbe. In these adventures, Batwing first battles for justice in Africa with the help of the super-team known as the Kingdom — a team bankrolled by none other than Bruce Wayne. But when some of the team are murdered, Batman himself arrives to help Batwing stop the killer, the villain known as Massacre. The adventure then moves to Gotham City when David retires as Batwing, and the Dark Knight himself gives a new version of the Batwing costume to Luke Fox, young son of Wayne Enterprises' executive Lucius Fox — and this young hero quickly gets swept up into the Bat-family's struggle against the Court of Owls. Collects Batwing #0-34 and Batwing: Futures End #1.

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes – The Complete Collection Paperback – September 21, 2021

Robbie Reyes is the newest Ghost Rider – with a twist! He's got a sweet ride, but the car is haunted by a vengeful spirit named Eli, and it's hell on wheels! When Robbie's East L.A. neighborhood is overrun by Mr. Hyde's drug-fueledgang violence, can he use this new power to put vengeance in overdrive -or will he submit to Eli's darkness? When Johnny Blaze shows up, hellfire sparks will fly in a street race to eternal damnation! And when Robbie learns a shocking truth about his absent parents, will it push him over the edge? Plus: A mysterious crash-landing brings Robbie face to face with Amadeus Cho, X-23 and Silk! And Ghost Rider goes metal in a wild "What If" featuring music, monsters and Marvel! COLLECTING: ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER (2014) 1-12, GHOST RIDER (2016) 1-5, WHAT IF? GHOST RIDER (2018) 1

Empyre Omnibus Hardcover – September 7, 2021

1088 pages

Batman in Brave & the Bold: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 3 Hardcover – September 7, 2021

Batman's team-up tales 1980s as the Dark Knight battles evil alongside Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Black Lightning, Superboy, Swamp Thing and more. In these stories from the early 1980s, Batman fought evil side by side with DC Comics' greatest–and, occasionally, strangest–superheroes, including these tales guest-starring such legendary characters as Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Black Lightning, Superboy, Swamp Thing and more.

Collects THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #157-200.

Gantz Omnibus Volume 7 Paperback – September 7, 2021

A terrifying adult science-fiction epic of fierce imagination, Hiroya Oku's Gantz has sold over 15 million copies in Japan and inspired three feature films and an anime TV series. This value-priced collection features 640 pages of shock and awe! After earning enough combat points, the Gantz alien fighters are given three choices: freedom, better weapons, or resurrect a dead Gantz warrior. Each fighter has suffered greatly, and each has experienced devastating loss. But are they willing to further risk their own lives to bring back a fallen friend, and can they bring themselves to abandon the comrades who have bravely fought beside them? Collects Gantz volumes 19, 20, 21.

Preacher Omnibus Vol. 2 Hardcover – August 31, 2021

Collect the next volume of groundbreaking stories from this popular graphic novel series that is the inspiration behind the AMC television series! Beginning with the "War in the Sun" story, Texan preacher Jesse Custer goes to Monument Valley, where he plans his showdown with God. But Starr and the Saint of Killers have other plans for Jesse's future. Merging with a bizarre spiritual force called Genesis, he becomes completely disillusioned with the beliefs that he had dedicated his entire life to. Now possessing the power of "The Word," an ability to make people do whatever he utters, Custer sets off on a dark journey. He loses faith in both man and God as he witnesses atrocities and improbable calamities during his travels. Joined by his gun-toting girlfriend, Tulip, and the hard-drinking Irish vampire Cassidy, follow the rowdy adventures that culminate on the High Noon to end all High Noons. Included in this omnibus are specials featuring the origins of Arseface, the dastardly adventures of Jody and T.C.–the animal-loving henchmen employed by Jesse Custer's grandma, Jesse and Tulip's early days of love and much, much more. The powerhouse creative team of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon does not disappoint as they take readers on a violent and riotous journey in this award-winning series! Collects Preacher #34-66, Preacher Special: The Story of You-Know-Who, Preacher Special: The Good Old Boys, Preacher Special: One Man's War, Preacher: Tall in the Saddle, Absolute Preacher Vol. 2, and Absolute Preacher Vol. 3.

Swamp Thing: New Roots Paperback – August 31, 2021

Swamp Thing surfaces from the murky depths of the DC archives with both new and classic tales from some of the best storytellers and artists in comics! The perfect blend of valor and terror, Swamp Thing is easily one of the most iconic monsters in the dark fringes of the DC universe. Explore the–old and new–layers of Alec Holland in this mixed collection of reprinted classic tales from creators like Len Wein and new imaginings from writers like Mark Russell. Monsters aren't always what they seem…but what lengths will Sunderland Corporation go to in attempts to annihilate the monstrous threat known as the Swamp Thing? What mysterious and powerful events will unfold in the bayou? Only one way to find out… Collects Swamp Thing Giant Direct Market Edition #1-4, Swamp Thing Giant (Wal-Mart Edition) #5, Swamp Thing: New Roots #6, and Swamp Thing: New Roots #9.