Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mcm, Tiny Hercules

Macmillan Bought Tiny Hercules Rights After MCM Comic Con Visit

Macmillan Children's Books bought the rights to Jon Lock and Nich Angell's Tiny Hercules graphic novels after MCM London Comic Con

Article Summary Macmillan Children's Books acquires Tiny Hercules rights at MCM Comic Con.

Tiny Hercules stars the tiniest god on Earth, befriending a boy named Jeff.

First graphic novel launches in spring 2026, with three more every six months.

Creators Lock and Angell thrilled to expand audience through Macmillan.

Jon Lock and Nich Angell, familiar MCM and Thought Bubble names for comic books Afterlife Inc. and Cat & Meringue for over ten years have sold the rights to four new graphic novels to Macmillan Children's Books. And it all happened when the publisher's editors found their stall at MCM London Comic Con in October 2023.

The first, Tiny Hercules, stars the world's mightiest, tiniest god, the size of a jam jar, banished from Tiny Olympus after ruining one too many of Tiny Zeus's legendary parties, to the land of the Titans – or Earth – where he befriends a young lad called Jeff. He hates every minute of it; he's a numbers kid stuck with a tiny wrecking ball who cannot return to Olympus until he has completed twelve tasks. The first book will be published by Macmillan Children's Books in the spring of 2026, and the following three will be published at 6-month intervals. Cate Augustin, editorial director at Macmillan Children's Books fiction and non-fiction, and Louisa Cusworth, assistant editor, bought world rights from Lock and Angell's agent Rachel Mann at CAA.

Cate Augustin said: "Tiny Hercules is pure joy—completely bonkers, fast-paced and laugh-yourself-silly funny. The children's graphic novel market is such an exciting place to be publishing into at the moment, and Tiny Hercules is exactly what kids are looking for in this space. I can't wait for readers around the world to experience the joy of the tiniest, mightiest, most hilarious god they've ever met."

Lock and Angell said in a joint statement: "We're so excited that Tiny Hercules has found a home with Macmillan. We've been making independent comics for years, and now, thanks to the amazing team at MCB, we have an incredible opportunity to bring our love and enthusiasm for this medium to a wider audience. We grew up living and breathing comics. These larger-than-life heroes and stories are what shaped us as creators… Tiny Hercules is the perfect fusion of everything we love about storytelling wrapped up in a very silly package. It's fun, daft and exciting and exactly the kind of book we would have loved to have read as kids."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!