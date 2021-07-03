Mamo #1 Preview: Sas Milledge's 1st Original Series Debuts Wednesday

Mamo debuts on Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, the first original series by Australian artist Sas Milledge, who may be best known for her work on the DC Young Adult graphic novel, The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel. The five-issue series will be published by BOOM!'s BOOM! Box imprint. Check out a preview of Mamo #1 below.

MAMO #1 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210939

(W) Sas Milledge (A / CA) Sas Milledge

BOOM! Studios is proud to showcase the incredible artistic vision of Sas Milledge!

Can Orla O'Reilly embrace her destiny in order to bridge the divide between humanity and the faerie world?

Orla, the youngest in a long line of hedge witches, finds herself pulled back to her hometown after the death of her grandmother – Mamo.

Without Mamo managing magical relationships between the townsfolk and the fae, the seas are impossible to fish, the crops have soured… and Jo Manalo's attic has been taken over by a poltergeist!

Now, Orla and Jo will both be pulled into worlds they never wanted to be part of. Can the two girls work together to save the town?

Sas Milledge (The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel) debuts her first original series perfect for fans of The Last Witch and Sabrina The Teenage Witch that answers the question of how we all reconcile our responsibilities with our dreams for our own future.

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $4.99