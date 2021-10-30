Maple Lam's Monkey King And The World Of Myths From Penguin in 2023

Cartoonist Maple Lam has auctioned off the world English rights to the first two books in their debut middle-grade graphic novel series Monkey King and the World of Myths. Picked up by Chris Hernandez at Razorbill Monkey King and the World of Myths tells the story of the legendary Monkey King must set off on a globe-trotting adventure to defeat a mysterious new threat, but along the way the trickster-turned-god can't help himself from making unusual friends, facing off against unexpected foes, and ultimately turning the worlds of ancient mythologies on their heads. Maple Lam tweeted out "Thank you for all the love & support! I grew up reading manga & comics, so I am VERY excited to work on my new graphic novel series: MONKEY KING & THE WORLD OF MYTHS! (@RazorbillBooks/@penguinkids, Fall 2023) *Happy dance~*"

Maple Lam is a Creative Director at Siteline Productions, an experiential design firm, and now a graphic novelist. Monkey King and the World of Myths will be published in the autumn of 2023 and Maple Lam's agent Jordan Hamessley at New Leaf Literary and Media negotiated the deals.

New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm. Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Razorbill's middle-grade titles include Ratscalibur by author Josh Lieb, The Creature Department, a collaboration between award-winning author Robert Paul Weston and Framestore, and the Shark Wars series by EJ Altbacker. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins, where he worked with Newbery Medalist Katherine Applegate; National Book Award-winner Thanhhà Lai; New York Times bestsellers Pittacus Lore, Lisa McMann, and Tahereh Mafi; SCBWI Golden Kite honoree Cori Doerrfeld; SCBWI Crystal Kite winner Tara Lazar; and critically-acclaimed author Jaye Robin Brown.