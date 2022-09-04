Marauders #6 Preview: A Mapractice Suit Waiting to Happen

As the world is judged in this preview of Marauders #6, The Marauders offer… counseling? Are They qualified for this? Check out the preview below.

Marauders #6

by Steve Orlando & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Kael Ngu

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION -AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

