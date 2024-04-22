Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:

Maria Llovet's All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night, From Image

Maria Llovet is a comics author and illustrator from Barcelona. She has published numerous graphic novels in Europe and the US, such as Luna, Loud, Heartbeat, Eros/Psyche, Crave or Porcelain, among others. As an artist, she has collaborated with Brian Azzarello in Faithless for Boom Studios and with James Tynion IV in Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country and Thessaly for DC. She also created All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night which was serialised in the Image Comics 30th Anniversary Anthology, now being collected in one, from Image Comics in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

ALL THE THINGS WE DIDNT DO LAST NIGHT (ONE SHOT) CVR A MARIA LLOVET (MR)

(W/A/CA) Maria Llovet

"CRIMINALS TO LOVERS" Author MARIA LLOVET (CRAVE, Luna, Porcelain) returns with this** sexy one-shot** compilation of her 3-part story, previously published in the IMAGE 30TH ANNIVERSARY ANTHOLOGY. Mamen is a young art historian who has become a jewelry thief because of a trauma from her past. Damon is a hitman tired of his bosses. Oblivious to their secret lives, they meet cute and promise to go on a date. But fate unites them before they planned, as both witness each other's crime. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

And it comes with 1:10, 1:15, and 1:20 "virgin" covers for collectors who really, really don't like logos. The Image Comics 30th Anniversary Anthology was published in 2022, with a combination of ongoing serials and standalone short stories, including the first chapters of The Blizzard by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti, as well as Gospel for a New Century by Wyatt Kennedy and Luana Vecchio, Hopeless by Mirka Andolfo, and Shift by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo. The Blizzard is also being collected for July 2024. Here's a look ahead at Maria Llovet's All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night.

