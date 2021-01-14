Maria Llovet's Luna #1 Orders Higher Than Heartbeat AND Faithless

Maria Llovet is on quite the rise. Perhaps nothing signifies that better than a 37% jump in orders at FOC this week on her newest creator-owned series Luna from Boom Studios.

Maria Llovetfirst appeared on our radar and garnered buzz working on Black Mask titles like There's Nothing There and Loud after establishing herself in the Spanish and French markets in the mid-noughties. But she really burst onto the US scene with the erotic thriller Faithless with industry luminary Brian Azzarello, fresh off the series that put Black Label on the map, Batman: Damned. Arguably the mature series helped kick off Boom's rise in prominence in the industry setting the table for Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future, Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara, Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets, and We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo. It also led Boom to publish Maria Llovet's Heartbeat in late 2019 and come back for Faithless II in early 2020.

And while a big jump in orders at FOC is not uncommon for Boom these days, especially for a creator with a successful track record like Llovet, it is less common for those final orders to be higher than the previous series. Not so for Luna where orders at FOC are not only higher than orders for Heartbeat, to the tune of 42% better, but also 22% higher than Faithless II. Of course, this Jenny Frison open-to-order cover and 1-in-25 incentive variant almost certainly helped garner interest and orders.

Jenny Frison and incentive covers have been a winning combination for Boom in recent memory with her covers on launches like Something Is Killing The Children and We Only Find Them When They're Dead driving orders, and aftermarket sales, in a big way. As we understand it, despite the big jump at FOC there will be fewer copies of her cover, particularly the incentive, for Luna available when it goes on sale so savvy collectors may want to secure their copy now…