Marie Enger Sells YA Horror Graphic Novel, Controlled Burn

Marie Enger has sold their new YA horror graphic novel, Controlled Burn, to Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic.

Marie Enger is best known as a colourist, on titles especially working with Matt Kindt, with credits on titles such as Regression, Dept H, Chasing Hitler and Black Hammer, as well as Pistolwhip, 2 Sisters, and We Are In A Dark Place, but you can find Enger's own originated comics such as Regolith, Fen, Fhtagn & Loathing, The Bones of this Place and The Coast, which may give you a suggestion of what is to come with Controlled Burn. And play along with Enger's RPG Casket Land and browse Death To The Wizard Kings merchandise.

Controlled Burn concerns someone called Sparrow who knows something is wrong: with their town, with their brother… and definitely with them.

On Instagram, Marie stated "I never, in a million years, thought I'd get to do a collection of horror shorts, and I'm really grateful @RHKidsGraphic is letting me take a crack at haunting your dreams."

Controlled Burn will be published by Random House Graphic for 2024. Marie Enger's agent Cory Casoni at CRWN Studios negotiated the deal for world rights.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.

CRWN Studios specialises in providing crowdfunding publishing services, including all the logistics surrounding a crowd-sourced funding project from manufacturer to dealing with customers.