Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: More Variant Covers Unveiled

Garth Ennis' much-buzzed-about MARJORIE FINNEGAN: TEMPORAL CRIMINAL is getting more variant covers coming for its 1st issue. Hank Kwon of Bulletproof Comics in Brooklyn said, "When I was offered a chance to work with a legend, I was in awe and immediately jumped at the chance. I have always enjoyed reading Garth Ennis's work. After reading the first issue, I was so impressed that I needed to get as many creators involved as possible. So, I came up with three master artists with completely different visions": Buzz, Johnny Desjardins, and Damion Scott.

Lisa Y. Wu, AWA's Marketing and PR, who leads the Retailer Exclusive Variant Program, said, "AWA Studios believes in transparency and creator involvement, so Garth worked with Hank on choosing the which sketches best reflected Marjorie, who Garth says, 'takes nothing seriously, spends most of her time laughing her ass off.' I know that I certainly laughed a lot while reading the series and facilitating these exclusive variants."

Kwon, who knows the artists well, talked about what each artist brings to the table, "Buzz, with his classic line work and watercolors. Johnny Desjardins, with his dark oil painting. Damion Scott with his unique fusion of pop, comic, and graffiti art. What each creator brought is something that is so distinct and yet still clearly defining of the whimsical nature of the main character. I think the army of Garth's fans and comic fans will agree with us and give us the nod."

Buzz stated, " After reading the first issue of MARJORIE for inspiration, I became an instant fan of the comic. Its sense of fun and adventure reminded me of the Indiana Jones films infused with Garth's trademarked sense of humor. So, I thought it would be apropos to do a whimsical homage to Richard Amsel's classic Raiders of the Lost Ark poster. It was a lot of fun replacing the iconic Indiana Jones figure and background with Marjorie and the cast of characters from her universe."

Johnny Desjardins said, "I'm so happy to be a part of another exclusive with AWA! For each cover, I try to bring new atmosphere and setting. So, this was a blast to go back to ancient Egypt and play around with all the silver and gold treasure in the foreground and really go off on the lighting and texture. Can't wait to hold the printed version in my hands!"

Damion Scott adds, "This one was fun. I think every comic fan wishes they could go back in time and grab some golden or silver age first appearance comic books. Setting the scene of a 1930s-50s shop conjured images of Norman Rockwell and JC Leyendecker's Saturday Evening Post covers. I thought it would be cool to approach this cover in that direction."

About MARJORIE FINNEGAN: TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #1

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke/Mike Deodato Jr./Frank Cho

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know? Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail – and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head. I mean, come on, what use is just a head…?!