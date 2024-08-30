Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Mark Doyle, tmnt

Mark Doyle, Publisher of IDW, Let Go Along With Three Others

Last night, Bleeding Cool heard from multiple sources that IDW Publisher Mark Doyle, had been let go by IDW Publishing.

Mark Doyle, ex-Batman Group Editor at DC, joined IDW in 2021 and became sole Publisher in 2023.

Recent layoff follows departure of key figures and renewal of IDW's Star Trek license with Paramount for 2025.

IDW's planning exciting releases like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 and Alan Moore's final graphic novel.

Last night, Bleeding Cool heard from multiple sources that IDW Publisher Mark Doyle, former Batman Group Editor at DC Comics, had been let go by IDW Publishing. He is one of four staffers no longer with IDW Publishing, including in marketing, production, and the shipping department. I have no more details yet, and IDW representatives did not return enquiries made last night.

Mark Doyle joined IDW in 2021. Back in February 2023, Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. We also stated that Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis would both be Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations. And that Jamie S Rich would be the new Editor-In-Chief . Our reporting was confirmed in March that year. Earlier this year, Tara McCrillis was promoted to President – Publishing Operations, leaving Mark Doyle as sole Publisher.

At the time of his promotion, Mark Doyle, said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role with IDW Publishing. I have an amazing partner in my Co-Publisher, Tara. The publishing world has a dearth of super-talented people who work so hard behind the scenes—the unsung but incredibly deserving heroes of our industry—and Tara is one of the best. The new leadership team is passionate about the storytelling we create, and we have an incredible lineup of books planned—I'm thrilled to help share these stories with the world."

While Tara McCrillis, Co-Publisher said "Mark's tireless dedication and vision have been integral to IDW's growth and success, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to partner with him on our publishing efforts. Together with our amazingly talented editorial and design teams, we will continue to elevate IDW's creative output and strengthen our relationships with partners, retailers, creators, and fans.

This comes after Paramount re-upped their Star Trek license with IDW for 2025, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 relaunched with a 300,000 print run, and about to publish Alan Moore's final graphic novel. But also after the departure of Scott Dunbier and Jamie S Rich, now forming their own comic book publishers.

