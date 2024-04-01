Mark Millar's New Prodigy, Night Club, Magic Order & Jupiter's Legacy

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Netflix | Tagged: jupiter's legacy, magic order, Mark Millar, millarworld, nemesis, Night Club, prodigy

Article Summary Mark Millar announces sequels with Dark Horse: Prodigy, Night Club, & more.

Nemesis: Rogues Gallery follows the smash-hit Big Game in July 2024.

The Ambassadors & Wanted join Big Game in deluxe hardcover editions.

Millarworld & Dark Horse prepare for an enthralling second half of the year.

Mark Millar has announced his next Millarworld titles from Dark Horse Comics to follow Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery and they are all sequels to previous comics published at Image Comics. Prodigy: Slaves of Mars, Night Club 2, The Magic Order volume 5 and a final series for Jupiter's Legacy. He continues, "You really are a bunch of lucky devils and it's a great second half of this year. Sure, The West is eating itself and in a final state of entropy as a 100 year empire collapses right before our eyes, but you're going to have some great comics to read as the bombs fall and in the nuclear winter after these can be used as fuel to keep you warm for a few minutes."

He also says, "Check out the cover below with our other new titles from Dark Horse Comics" but forgot to attach it to the mailing list. I would say that it was an April Fool but it was past noon in Surrey, where he now lives.

UPDATE: Here we are:

So instead, here's the listing for Nemesis Rogue's Gallery again, and the Library Editions of The Ambassadors, Wanted & Big Game.

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #1 CVR A GIANGIORDANO

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano

From best-selling, award-winning creator Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman), Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the debut of a brand-new arc of the bestselling thriller: Nemesis. Immediately following the events of the smash-hit Big Game, Nemesis lies broken and destroyed, but hell-bent on vengeance against every single person who wronged him. The bloody fire back begins here as he marshals together a plan for the ages. In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

The Ambassadors Library Edition Hardcover – November 12, 2024

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the bestselling superhero thriller in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format. You've cracked the superhuman mystery and can give superpowers to six different people around the world. Who do you choose? When the superhuman genome is cracked, the billionaire scientist responsible announces she will turn six ordinary people into superheroes. This launches a worldwide competition to determine who will join this team of superhumans. The world's greatest and most ambitious superhero comic needs the world's greatest comic book artists. Step forward Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel and an international line-up of superstars presented in hardcover for the first time. For Mature Audiences. Collects The Ambassadors #1–#6.

Wanted & Big Game Library Edition Hardcover – September 10, 2024

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present this essential collection of Millar's ultimate action saga in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format. The graphic novel from Millarworld, and its sequel set twenty years later, collected together for the first time! Action thriller Wanted was the first book from Millarworld and the starting point for an entire universe of comic books and movies. Big Game is the sequel, set twenty years after the original and bringing together over twenty franchises for the first time, from Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl to The Ambassadors and The Magic Order. Bound together in this beautiful hardback collection, this is a story twenty years in the making! Collects Wanted and Big Game comic book series.

