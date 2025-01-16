Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Mark Russell, mike allred

Mark Russell, Mike & Laura Allred's Wonder Woman Completes DC Trilogy

Mark Russell, Mike Allred and Laura Allred's Wonder Woman will complete the "Age" trilogy from DC Comics later this year.

Article Summary Mark Russell, Mike & Laura Allred conclude DC's "Age" trilogy with a new Wonder Woman comic.

Wonder Woman follows Superman: Space Age and Batman: Dark Age as the trilogy's final installment.

Batman: Dark Age reimagines Batman's origin with historical twists, set in the year 2030.

Superman: Space Age explores Superman's struggle in a world determined to destroy itself.

We have had Superman: Space Age by Mark Russell, Mike Allred, and Laura Allred for DC Comics in 2022. Batman: Dark Age in 2023. And now another Age with Wonder Woman. And that's according to Comic Book Club, direct from Mark Russell on the show floor at the recent Fan Expo New Orleans. Who told them that he was "already working on it… Hasn't been announced yet, so sort of a scoop. But yeah, Mike and Laura and I are doing a Wonder Woman to end the trilogy." Here's how the first two looked…

Spinning out from the Eisner Award nominated pages of Superman: Space Age comes Batman: Dark Age, a brand-new series from Mark Russell and Michael Allred that reimagines the origin story of the Dark Knight against a backdrop of real-world historical events!The year is 2030 and an elderly Bruce Wayne is struggling with against the debilitating affects of aging. No longer the spry hero he once was, Bruce has turned to his memories to help hold on to the past for as long as he can — a past that dates back to 1957 and a fateful night that saw both his parents murdered in cold blood. But becoming the Caped Crusader is anything but easy, especially when you're an angry teenage boy who prefers to punch first and ask questions later in the tumultuous '60s! Batman: Dark Age collects the full series, issues #1 through 6.

Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron and The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer and Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring Superman. 2023 Eisner Nominee – Best Limited Series. 2023 Eisner Nominee – Best Writer, Mark Russell. Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Collects Superman: Space Age #1-3, the complete story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!