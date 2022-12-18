Mark Waid Retcons Kingdom Come For Batman/Superman World's Finest

Spoilers. Big spoilers. Massive spoilers for this week's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, out this Tuesday – but also available in many comic book stores since last Thursday, as street date enforcement has been all-but-dropped in the current distribution system. Some people may have been picking up this book, others may not have been, others would have been if they'd have known it might have seen Mark Waid revisit Kingdom Come in some form, and if that's enough for you, you might want to stop reading and come back again on Tuesday or Wednesday after picking the comic book up. If you can find a copy that is, as I am guessing World's Finest #10 – and #7, #8 and #9 for that matter – may suddenly be a little harder to find.

The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman's quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he's been hiding from the World's Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!

Going forward the spoilers start to ramp up. As we see more of the young superhero known as Boy Thunder, set in the recent past of the DC Universe. Who, after being sent to this dimension from one whose planet Earth was destroyed, became a sidekick for Superman, and as a result targeted by supervillains like the Joker…

…and The Key.

And as well as suggesting multiversal tie-ins to the Crises to come, gained quite a motivation to kill The Joker.

Tomorrow of twenty years from now? You mean when… the Kingdom Comes?

The Boy Thunder is Magog. The superhero/villain from Kingdom Come who killed The Joker.

In Kingdom Come, Magog's origins were never revealed in the story. He killed The Joker after his murder of Lois Lane and dozens of other staff at the Daily Planet, before surrendering to Superman and the authorities, being put on trial for murder, acquitted. Superman denounces Magog and the acquittal, though doesn't mention that Magog used to be his sidekick for now-obvious reasons, but setting up antagonism between the two through Kingdom Come, as Superman goes into exile as a result, and Magog is partially responsible for Captain Atom's death and explosion, destroying Kansas and killing a million.

And now, in Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Mark Waid is filling in those gaps for DC Comics. And it all starts (officially) on Tuesday… and beyond.

The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!