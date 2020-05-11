Do Marvel 99 Cent Discounts Indicate More Digital-Only Comics?

Bleeding Cool reported on plans for Marvel Comics to make a number of their titles digital-only, and begin publishing them this week. They were all mini-series or series with a (now) impending ending. It was not well received by retailers, who had ordered previous issues of the comic and were now being denied the chance to sell these ones. Nor by readers of the series who had bought the issues in print and now, to complete them in print, would have to buy the eventual collection instead. But there was also the question over who the audience would be for the new issues in digital-only? Would it be enough to justify the creative production of those issues?

Well, this seems to be Marvel's answer, They are publishing recent previous issues of all these series for 99 cents or 79 pence each. Here is the current list, which seems to tie into Ironheart 2020, Ghost-Spider and Star. Might this suggest that Amazing Mary Jane, Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider, Scream: Curse Of Carnage be included?

It is notable that solicitations for Amazing Mary Jane after #6, the final issue of 2020 Force Works, Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider #5 and Scream: Curse Of Carnage #6 and onwards have been removed from Marvel's listings. Will they all be going digital-only next? That seems to be the logical conclusion from this new information. Here are the new ninety-nine cent issues – a number of them only 6 weeks after the $3.99 or $4.99 issues were published. And Amazing Mary Jane was, as the core says, starting a new five-part comic adventure. With all four other parts be digital-only?

