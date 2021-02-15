Marvel, Charles Soule and Steve McNiven Tease a New Boba Fett Comic

Marvel Comics is teasing a very odd-looking Star Wars Bob Fett comic book with art by Steve McNiven. A Boba Fett all in black, looking rather like an Imperial version of the character.

Odds are it's written by Charles Soule, as he says "Well, this looks *extremely* cool… I wonder what it could possibly be."

Marvel Comics promises a reveal on StarWars.com tomorrow. Which will be just ahead of Marvel's full May 2021 solicitations I expect.

Boba Fett is an armored Mandalorian warrior and bounty hunter featured in both the original and prequel film trilogies, but first appeared in the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, voiced by Don Francks. In the original trilogy, the character is a supporting antagonist and was mainly portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch and voiced by Jason Wingreen. Fett appears in both The Empire Strikes Back employed by the Empire, and Return of the Jedi, serving Jabba the Hutt. Fett was retroactively added to the Special Edition of A New Hope released in 1997, a preteen Boba is portrayed by Daniel Logan in Attack of the Clones, as a clone of the Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango Fett, who raised him to be his son. Temuera Morrison, who played Jango in Attack of The Clones, physically portrayed Fett in The Mandalorian TV series and is set to reprise the role in the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett.

In the first issue of Marvel Comics' Darth Vader series, Vader hires Boba Fett to capture the pilot who destroyed the Death Star. In the Star Wars comic, Fett tracks the pilot, Luke Skywalker, to Tatooine, although the latter escapes after a brief fight. Fett then tells Vader the pilot's surname, unknowingly informing the Sith lord (formerly Anakin Skywalker) that he has a son. Fett also features in the 2020 comic Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.