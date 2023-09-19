Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, daniel acuna, NYCC, twilight

Marvel Announces Avengers: Twilight by Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña

Marvel Comics announced Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight. With an Avengers logo that has been broken, with two-fifths in shadow...

Marvel Comics continue to tease more for January 2024, with details being spilled at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel on Saturday, the 14th of October at New York Comic Con. And next up is Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight. With an Avengers logo that has been broken, with two-fifths in shadow…

We won't be told anything until folks step into the Javits Center in October. So why not some mindless speculation that Avengers: Twilight is actually a crossover between Avengers and the Twilight books and movie franchise. That makes as much sense as anything, right? How does this sound to you?

