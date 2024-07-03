Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunters, swear

The C-Word Comes To Marvel Comics' Blood Hunters #3 Today

Erica Schultz and Bernard Chang continue Black Widow, Red Widow, Elsa Bloodstone and Dagger in today's Blood Hunters #3 from Marvel.

Article Summary Erica Schultz & Bernard Chang bring more Blood Hunters #2 with top Marvel characters.

Marvel's Bloodhunters #2 flirts with the C-word, a rare move for a T+ rated comic.

Elsa Bloodstone's dialogue freshened up with cockney rhyming slang by Schultz.

Blood Hunters #3 hints at the debut of a vampire-themed Dr. Doom and Hellcow.

Erica Schultz and Bernard Chang continue their tale of Black Widow, Red Widow, Elsa Bloodstone and Dagger in today's Blood Hunters #3 from Marvel Comics. And it allows Bleeding Cool to add another entry into our unhealthy fascination with swearing in mainstream superhero comic books, as we get a new take on the C-Word.

A rarity at Marvel Comics, it has been used before in unexpurgated form, but basically only from Garth Ennis in Punisher comics as part of the mature readers imprint MAX. And even then, doesn't turn up a lot. Usually only when editors are otherwise distracted.

Today's Bloodhunters #2 is not a mature readers' comic book; it's a T+-rated comic which never goes into C-word, let alone F-word territory. You certainly won't get the N-word or even the S-word. You may get the P-word, but not the racial one. And unless Captain America is throwing his shield, you won't get the W-word either.

So, how is a writer supposed to write Elsa Bloodstone, a foul-mouthed British-raised monster hunter? Warren Ellis used to use many skull-shaped replacements in NextWAVE, and that carried on to her appearances in the likes of A-Force.

But given that Elsa Bloodstone's accent seems to twist and turn with every appearance, why not give her a little cockney rhyming slang in Blood Hunters #3, published today from Marvel Comics?

"Grumble and grunt" there. As approved by Oxford Reference and Green's Dictionary Of Slang. Erica Schultz has been doing her research… I do hope Marvel's editors did as well. I mean, "Blood Hunt" itself might work as rhyming slang in such a scenario. It does for "Berkshire hunt" after all, you daft berks…

BLOOD HUNTERS #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248703

(W) Josh Trujillo, Sean McKeever (A) Robert Gill, Various (CA) Greg Land

Dr. Doom has used his iron fists to keep his entire nation of Latveria safe from the vampire menace. But when a new threat arises elsewhere, Doom personally intervenes – with a vengeance! Elsewhere, in a remote farmhouse, a group of ordinary humans fight for survival against the bloodthirsty menace known as…Hellcow! (You didn't think we'd get through this event without a Hellcow story – did you?!). And in the ongoing saga, Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone must reluctantly team up with the deadly White Widow in order to survive the night. Witness the formation of the soon-to-be-legendary BLOOD HUNTERS! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!