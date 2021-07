Marvel Cancels More Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms

Marvel Comics cancelled all orders made by comic shops through Diamond on all the collections listed here coming out in October or later. Instead, they must be reordered from Diamond using the new less favourable terms, or through Penguin Random House's possibly less favourable terms. Marvel Comics have now added some more titles that have had their orders cancelled and must be reordered.

ALIEN TP VOL 01 BLOODLINES FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT HC VOL 02 FANTASTIC FOUR HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG HOWARD DUCK ZDARSKY QUINONES OMNIBUS HC MMW FANTASTIC FOUR HC VOL 23 MMW INVINCIBLE IRON MAN HC VOL 14 MS MARVEL SOMETHING NEW GN TP NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN TP VOL 01 BIG BRAIN PLAY RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL TP VOL 06 COME AWAY WITH ME SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW TP STRANGE ACADEMY GN TP BRIGHT SIDE VENOM BY DONNY CATES HC VOL 03 WARLOCK BY JIM STARLIN GALLERY EDITION HC WHAT IF ORIG MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 WOLVERINE X-MEN BY AARON OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG X-MEN BY HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC X-MEN MUTANT MASSACRE OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG

And these are the remaining ones from last month.

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON HC VOL 02 CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY HC VOL 02 TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL DOCTOR STRANGE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG DOCTOR STRANGE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION THIS FLAME THIS FURY TP INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 KILLRAVEN EPIC COLLECTION WARRIOR WORLDS TP KULL CONQUEROR ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC (MR) PORTFOLIO MARK BROOKS MARVELS INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 2 TP MARVELS WANDAVISION ART SERIES HC SLIPCASE EDITION MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 1 — THE VENGEANCE OF LOKI GN-TPB MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 23 MMW GHOST RIDER HC VOL 03 MMW MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE HC VOL 06 MMW TOMB DRACULA HC VOL 01 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA TP SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 06 SILK TP VOL 01 SPIDER-MAN HC LIFE STORY STAR WARS DARTH VADER BY SOULE OMNIBUS HC STAR WARS LEGENDS BOBA FETT TP BLOOD TIES ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG ULTRAMAN TP VOL 02 TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN X-MEN AVENGERS ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG X-MEN LEGENDS TP VOL 01 X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG YOUNG AVENGERS GILLEN MCKELVIE OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG