Marvel Cans Omnibus Orders for Spider-Man 2099, Rebellion & What If

Bleeding Cool has been covering repeated issues, especially with high-end comic book productions such as omnibus volumes and how a squeeze on printers made up from a lack of capacity, a lack of supplies and an increase in demand have on schedules, especially with Marvel Comics. And retailers have been told that three big Omnibuses will be slipping from 2022 into Marahc and April 2023, with orders being cancelled for now.

The Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus has already been delayed a number of times which is why Marvel has decided to put it out of its misery, cancelled all orders and say that it will be resolicited for comic shops at a later date for the 4th of April 2023.

While the Star Wars Legends: The Rebellion Omnibus has also had its cancelled and will be resolicited for publication in the 14th of March 2023, Though the price will also jump from $100 to $125,

And the long-awaited What If? Into The Multiverse Omnibus has also had its orders cancelled and will be resolicited for sale on the 4th of April 2023.

Peter David's futuristic epic, collected in full! The year 2099 is full of menace, but none so insidious as the corrupt corporations that run the world! Miguel O'Hara, his DNA rewritten in an attempt to escape his employer Alchemax, has gained amazing powers — and become the brand new Spider-Man! But as Miguel battles injustice in both high and low society, menaces new and familiar come calling: Venture, the Specialist, the Vulture, the mysterious Thanatos and more! The possible return of the Asgardian gods unites Miguel with 2099's other heroes — but who is the Net Prophet? How will Spider-Man react when Doctor Doom conquers America? And what is Miguel's connection to Venom 2099 COLLECTING: Spider-Man 2099 (1992) 1-46, Ravage 2099 (1992) 15, X-Men 2099 (1993) 5, Doom 2099 (1993) 14, Punisher 2099 (1993) 13, Spider-Man 2099 Annual (1994) 1, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man (1995) 1, Spider-Man 2099 Special (1995) 1

In the immediate aftermath of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, the rebels have won a major battle against the Empire — and now they must win the war! Darth Vader is obsessed with discovering the identity of the rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star, but as Vader and Luke Skywalker's destinies begin to intertwine, neither can predict how their fates are tied together — even as the fallen Obi-Wan Kenobi haunts them both! Meanwhile, Princess Leia works to rebuild the rebel forces, but has plans for a secret X-Wing squadron of her own! And while Luke and Wedge Antilles infiltrate the Imperial fleet, Han Solo and Chewbacca have their hands full against the bounty hunter Boba Fett! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Empire (2002) 7, 14, 16-27; Star Wars: Vader's Quest (1999) 1-4; Star Wars (2013) 1-20; Star Wars Kids (1997) 1-20; Star Wars 3-D (1987) 1-3

Anything can happen in WHAT IF? — and this is the Omnibus to prove it! Imaginative creators line up to explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways, featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes! Ask yourself the important questions: What if the alien costume possessed Spider-Man? What if the new X-Men died on their first mission? What if the Fantastic Four all had the same power?! Plus, Professor X becomes the Juggernaut, Wolverine is an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil kills the Kingpin…and the Punisher's family survives! Captain America won't give up the shield, Iron Man loses the Armor Wars, and the Vision destroys the Avengers! But when the Timekeepers step in, can the multiverse survive a cosmic crossover between the many worlds the Watcher has witnessed? COLLECTING: What If? (1988) 1, What If? (1989) 1-39, Quasar (1989) 30