Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Marvel Comics' Bring On The Bad Guys August 2025 Solicits

Marvel Comics' Bring On The Bad Guys August 2025 solicits and solicitations, with red Skull, Dormammu and Mephisto

Marvel has dropped their solicits and solicitatioin for the final August one-shot issues for Bring On The Bad Guys, a series that you will have seen first mention of on Bleeding Cool quite some time ago… and that means Red Skull, Dormammu and Mephisto.

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/13

Acclaimed writer and military-history buff Stephanie Phillips and moody, dynamic artist Tomasso Bianchi dive deep into their dark sides in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1! Witness Red Skull at his most sinister in a story from his ruthless past during the dark days of World War II along with the horrible future that awaits Captain America as a result, thanks to a deal with the devil himself!

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by JAVIER PINA & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/20

Join acclaimed creators, writer Alex Paknadel and artist Javier Pina, as they dare to test the dread Dormammu in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1! The saga takes a mind-bending turn as Dormammu is drawn into a battle across generations and the arcane horrors of the Dark Dimension come to vivid life as you've never seen them before! But what could possibly move Dormammu to help anyone seeking his aid?

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/27

All seven villains' paths collide in the grand finale, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1 by event architect Marc Guggenheim and artist Álvaro López. Victory is in Mephisto's grasp as he prepares to take control over all souls on Earth! But who is the mysterious figure who stands against him?

"A long-standing scheme involving Marvel's greatest supervillains is uncovered this June in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS, a new seven-part saga celebrating the nearly 50 year legacy of the groundbreaking BRING ON THE BAD GUYS trade paperback. The event begins this June in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim and acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele and continues in July with BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1, and BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1, each delivered by all-star creative teams. Today, fans can learn about the event's final three chapters, on sale in August: BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1, and BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1, which sees Guggenheim return to deliver the event's fiery conclusion alongside artist Álvaro López. In addition to writing the first and last installments, Guggenheim will team up with artist Michael Sta. Maria for a backup story in each issue shedding light on Mephisto's overarching scheme and the mysterious new villain SISTER SORROW! "Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 – 75960621183800111

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 6/18

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE & & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/2

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA & & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/16

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1

Written by ANTHONY OLIVERIA & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by JETHRO MORALES & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/30

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!