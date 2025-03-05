Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: punisher, ultimates

Marvel Comics Finds A New Use For The Punisher Skull Logo in Ultimates #10 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri (Spoilers)

Spoilers for today's Ultimates #10… The Punisher skull logo has been a bit of a problem for Marvel for years now, being used by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Hannity on Fox News, without a scintilla of suggestion that there may be some irony in that. The character's co-creator Gerry Conway has spoken out about its use by such groups and has tried to reclaim it. He started his own line of shirts designed by people of colour to take the symbol back, with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter-related charities. Marvel Comics has been fighting them in the courts when they've tried to trademark it, actors have criticised its use, police commissioners have also criticised their use, and comics creators have divided over its use. Marvel has even addressed this in the comics, with the Punisher threatening police who use his symbol. Then, the Punisher skull was spotted several times on backpacks and taken into the Capitol building on January 6th. So Marvel pulled back the Punisher further, changed his logo, and changed the Punisher (twice).

Today sees The Ultimates go up against The Red Skull movement. An American Nazi force who all use the Punisher Red Skull logo very close to that used by these groups. And not one used by Marvel Comics for a very long time.

And also lampshades some of the likely responses from certain parts of the internet.

And as they make their assault, the Punisher Red Skull logo is everywhere. But it's not the Punisher they find inside…

… but another famous Marvel Comics Nazi hunter, who has met his final fate and become a trophy.

While they have another traditional defender of the USA who may have been taking it a bit too far into fascist lines over the years, now appearing in the new Ultimate Universe in full skullish gear…

While Tony Stark keeps a look across the whole of the Ultimate Universe…

Well, at least he has the spine for it.

