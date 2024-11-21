Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics' Full February 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

Yes I know they're late, I've been out for my birthday, here you go, Marvel's full February 2025 solicits, kicking off One World Under Doom.

Article Summary Uncover the chaos as Doctor Doom claims global power in Marvel's riveting "One World Under Doom" saga.

Dive into a thrilling Marvel roster with new titles from Thunderbolts, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more!

Explore the epic Marvel Premier Collection featuring iconic stories like Daredevil: Born Again.

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2025 with exciting new releases and fan-favorite crossovers.

Yes I know they are late, I've been out for my birthday. Okay here you go, Marvel's full February 2025 solicits and solicitations, kicking off One World Under Doom… pictures going up…

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations.

But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DOOM ACADEMY #1 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• Did you think that STRANGE ACADEMY would be the same in the world with DOCTOR DOOM as SORCERER SUPREME?! NO! It is now DOOM ACADEMY!

• Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some).

• It's the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #1 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY Ivan Tao • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

REVOLUTION…or REBELLION…LIKE LIGHTNING!

• Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it.

• To atone for his unwitting role in Doom's triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky's saboteurs – including

Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom's Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #5

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Lucas Werneck (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER!

• Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void).

• The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #7

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER

BY KEN LASHLEY

THERE'S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE!

• Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory!

• But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor's mission be?

• And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Ryan North (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by Joshua Cassara

DISNEY FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO mottura

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO mottura

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

The impossible has happened!

• DOCTOR DOOM has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand.

• As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, JEN "SHE-HULK" WALTERS, to help get her mind off of things.

• But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice…and it's one they will not be able to take back!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED HULK #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY JACOB EDGAR

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER AND RED BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RED HULK RAGES INTO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

•THUNDERBOLT ROSS – in a cell deep below the ground – is a prisoner of DOCTOR DOOM And he is not alone.

• Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "THINK TANK" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination.

• But the RED HULK has other plans!

• Guest starring MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEAPON X-MEN #1

Joe Casey (W) • CHRISCROSS (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISCROSS • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD!

Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is…no mercy allowed! Brought to you by returning X-writer, Joe Casey, and acclaimed artist, ChrisCross! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL!

He's been VENOM, he's been ANTI-VENOM, he's been THE KING IN BLACK! Now Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one and only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other's endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder? Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, DARTH VADER) and artist Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) lead us on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as our only guide!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

order using 75960621053400111

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won't just sit aside. But he's not a solo act…

• THE X-MEN GET INVOLVED TO HELP SPIDER-MAN SAVE THE WORLD!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives.

• Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe.

• But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #3

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HERE COMES THE SON!

At last – the All-New Venom comes face-to-face with Dylan Brock! After all this time, how will symbiote and son react? Meanwhile, Madame Masque is making her move against A.I.M. – but is she doing it from inside a black-and-gold symbiote? As another suspect is eliminated, the answers are closer than ever…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI'S TEAM-UP EVENT CONTINUES

AS VOLSTAGG RECRUITS THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY!

When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America! JMS teams with visionary artist Bernard Chang for the second in a series of one-shots bringing unlikely Marvel characters together for tales unlike any other!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

EVAN NARCISSE & GREK PAK (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY Mahmud Asrar

VS. RED HULK!

After Eaglestar shows its true colors, Sam tangles with their big, red and furious head of security. But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He's got a new mission and a new look – but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #2

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ALITHA MARTINEZ

MAGNETRIX VARIANT COVER BY Nao Fuji

MAGNETRIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Nao Fuji

NEW ALLIES…AND ENEMIES?

Hellrune has summoned young heroes from far and wide, but who among them has what it takes to become a New Champion? The smooth-talking magician Monte seems to be a prime candidate, but is he more than he appears? And who is the mysterious MAGNETRIX?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DEATH BY FOSSIL (AND WE DON'T MEAN LOGAN)!

Following last month's shock reveal, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE follow the clues from their lost mission in an attempt to save the present. But not before a decidedly monstrous attack dredges up some new twists on ancient creatures! But if they can survive, they've got enemies on their tails: And MAVERICK wants answers!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3

Written by Steve Behling • Penciled by Various

A SMASHING GOOD TIME!

Join Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin in a super hero team-up with Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more as they try to stop Doc Ock from stealing all of New York City's power! Then, meet everyone's favorite green super friend, Hulk, who lends a helping hand in stopping Gobby from painting everything green. Kids will feel like actual members of Team Spidey, as they follow along and help stop baddies in fun activities and follow along with these action-packed and easy-to-read stories!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

order using 75960621063300111

RETAILERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING PRICING

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #1 (OF 5)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Bernard Chang (A) • COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal.

And utterly alone. He is POWER MAN. Ripped from the breakout story in TIMELESS, the god-slaying, Gamma-powered, Iron-Fisted, Sentry from the future Luke Cage arrives in the modern Marvel Universe, only to discover a foe, and a mystery, that will challenge even his incredible abilities! From TIMELESS scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Bernard Chang, POWER MAN is a guided tour of the solar system that only Marvel Comics could provide!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960621098500111

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE!

• With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk!

• The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620797801311

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2

Christopher Condon (W) • Alessandro Cappuccio (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPUCCIO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

THE MAKER'S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON!

Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the OPPOSITION, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #12

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JIM MAHFOOD • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING!

• Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King!

• But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS KRAVEN!

After the horrors Peter and Harry endured during KRAVEN'S HUNT in the last issue, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the HUNTER into the HUNTED! But are they still prey in someone else's game?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #9

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK!

• Juan Frigeri joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage!

• Spider-Man isn't the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620830200911

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?!

• Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land.

• But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition?

• The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #3

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WOLVERINE & DAREDEVIL VS. O*N*E!

O*N*E has arrested the wrong mutant! The HUMANITY FIRST militia has forced a mutant to do the unthinkable, but if WOLVERINE and DAREDEVIL can't quell the unrest in the city, a more EXPLOSIVE result may derail mutant-human relations forever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #4

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• He's been watching Psylocke for years.

• He knows just how to strike at her.

• But what does he want?

•And who is THE TAXONIMIST?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #2

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Magik's hunt for the Liminal Seals takes her and Cal deep into the Tokyo underground.

• But who is watching Illyana from backstage?

• And has Cal teamed up with Earth's best chance against the demon invasion or its prophesized leader?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #3 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

SABRETOOTH MEETS HIS MATCH!

The underworld of 1900s NYC is heating up – and we mean literally! From the mean streets of K'UN-LUN to the even meaner streets of the Five Points comes…DRAGONFIRE! Looks like deep-fried SABRETOOTH may be on the menu, True Believers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #2 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A HERO SHALL FALL!

For as long as he could remember, Cable thought he was alone in his struggles against the Techno-Organic virus. That is…until now. Stranded in the dystopian timeline of Salvation Bay, Cable now finds himself fighting to protect an entire city infected with the same disease – but as he battles side by side with Resistance leader Avery Ryder, Cable's new cause will become personal in ways not even he could expect. With their own mortality staring them in the face, can Cable and Avery survive against the mutated horrors of the Prime Conclave? Or will these star-crossed soldiers discover that their borrowed time has just run out?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #11

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

PLANETFALL!

A deadly cadre of warriors pursue their target to Earth, a target making a beeline to the X-Men's home territory of Alaska! But who is this fugitive, and what grim portents do they carry for the X-Men?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MYSTIQUE #5 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Mystique and Nick Fury come face-to-face as their battle reaches its endgame!

• Caught in Mystique's web of deception, how can Fury escape?

• And just what is she really after?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #5 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

• Warden Ellis and Director Trask's plans for Graymalkin Prison come into view as the Sentinels battle to keep hold of themselves.

• Will the team be able to complete their final mission to free the prison's most dangerous inmate?

• And what will become of them when their masters are ready to upgrade?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #12

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PHOENIX #8

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

NEW LOOK VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

• PHOENIX's battle with THANOS and the BLACK ORDER came down to a critical decision – a moment of trust at the limits of Jean Grey's incredible mind that has left her in incredible danger, fighting for the fate of the Phoenix Force.

• Meanwhile, her enemies have become more powerful than ever – as PERRIKUS' alliance with ADANI grows to include the evil DARK GODS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620959000811

WOLVERINE #6

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEAVY METAL CLASH!

Two WOLVERINEs and a NIGHTCRAWER versus CONSTRICTOR, CYBER and DEATHSTRIKE in a clash of the adamantium titans! United by a mysterious power, if LOGAN can't beat them…will he join them? Come for the battle – stay for the jaw-dropping surprise!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

order using 75960620841800611

NYX #8

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Francesco Mortarino (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANTCOVER BY MARK BROOKS

THE THIN LINE BETWEEN LOVE AND HATE…

• Powerful. Troubled. Intense. He was HELLION and she was X-23 – two kids, more similar than different, battling a cruel world.

• Now Julian Keller's calling himself THE KRAKOAN, the proud new face of mutant terrorism. Laura Kinney is WOLVERINE, stalking silently from the shadows trying to keep mutants safe.

• They're about to come face-to-face: with each other, with the past and with what they've become. And one thing is for sure: They're not kids anymore.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #8

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

LA DIABLA VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

LA DIABLA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

COLOSSAL REPERCUSSIONS!

Can X-FORCE survive a fight with…COLOSSUS?! The mysterious LA DIABLA has X-FORCE on the ropes, and she's brought some unexpected allies! PLUS – what does FORGE's ANALOG device have to do with the FRACTURES threatening the planet…and La Diabla's designs?! The season's most surprising X-book packs a few more turns…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #10

GAIL SIMONE (W) • ANDREI BRESSAN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART TWO!

The four potential mutant recruits known as the OUTLIERS are the target of a new, vicious and unstoppable anti-mutant weapon initiative, a cold-hearted pack of tracking Sentinels based on dogs, who use their enhanced senses and chainsaw-like teeth to hunt down and KILL mutants! Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, as the Outliers face…the bone-chilling BLOODHOUNDS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620917001011

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #6

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WHO IS SHELDON XENOS?

AXO, the Exceptional X-Men's resident empath, goes to work for the creator of the wildly popular Verate app. Maybe Xenos and his inventions can bring mutants the support, recognition and connection they deserve. But the charismatic technology mogul seems to be hiding a secret…or two…or four…or…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLVERINE #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Raffaele Lenco (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER • Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

SPIRITS OF THE PAST WREAK VENGEANCE!

AKIHIRO confronts the spirits of the dead at his birthplace in Japan! But what does BAGRA-GHUL want with them, and how is the demon linked to MEPHISTO? HELLVERINE is caught between two worlds…and only the combined will of Akihiro and Bagra-ghul will cut through the hellspawn in their way!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

TVA #3 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

A KILLER OUTSIDE TIME?!

A murderer stalks the halls of the TVA! Is anyone safe? Or perhaps more importantly, can anyone be trusted? The answers could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department. But with the TVA denying their existence, the field team has to question: Are they simply rumor? Hallucination? Or is the TVA hiding something far darker than any of them could possibly imagine?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFINITY WATCH #2 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A)

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

CHARACTER VARIANT BY CHAD HARDIN

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

• The Infinity Watch is made up of the most powerful beings in the universe, which should at least make THEM feel comfortable.

• But after the mysterious antagonist who showed up last issue ran the table on them devastatingly, everything in existence is in deep trouble!

• Has this antagonist mastered Phil Coulson, A.K.A. DEATH HIMSELF?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960621176000211

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • VALENTINA PINTI & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO ZAFFINO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO ZAFFINO

Something bloody is at work in Hell's Kitchen! Watchful as ever as DAREDEVIL, but at odds with her crimefighting partner, Matt Murdock, Elektra Natchios is alone on the trail of a serial killer whose work has a hauntingly familiar style! As grisly and grim tableaus begin appearing throughout the city, the lines between life and death or reality and illusion are about to blur!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

HELLHUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

PATRIOT GAMES!

When the Hellhunters' methods prove too ruthless for Captain America, they accidentally recruit their secret weapon, their most lethal and ruthless member yet 15-year-old BUCKY BARNES! With Bucky on the team and victory in Europe in the balance, will the Hellhunters be enough to face the cosmic Nazi Hellspawn known as CALPHAEL?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Re-presenting the second history-making issue of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine! The Fantastic Four only just got their remarkable powers and defeated their first enemy – so how have they ended up being forced into hiding after being declared public enemies in their New York home? Could it have something to do with the sinister group of shape-changing aliens mounting their first secret invasion of Earth?! Yes, it's the first appearance of the Skrulls, setting the stage for decades of cosmic Marvel storytelling! But with the surly Thing still bitter about the nature of his transformation, can the FF find a way to work together, prove their innocence and deal with the Skrulls? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #2.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #132 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

The X-Men target the Hellfire Club but get their fingers burned as the Phoenix Saga heats up! As their old friend Angel offers the team safe haven at his Aerie, Cyclops masterminds an infiltration of an exclusive party at the Hellfire Club. Dressed to the nines, the X-Men are ready for the dance floor – but when the dashing Jason Wyngarde cuts in on Scott Summers and Jean Grey, it sets the fuse for an explosive climax! Colossus and Storm face Sebastian Shaw, the powerhouse Black King! Nightcrawler tangles with the cyborg Donald Pierce! Wolverine is left for dead by the mass-manipulating Harry Leland! And the most shocking threat of all is the devastating Black Queen! But don't count out Logan just yet – he's ready to steal the show in an unforgettable final-page cliffhanger! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #132.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE • Penciled by BILL EVERETT

COVER BY JACK KIRBY & BILL EVERETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Here comes Daredevil…the Man Without Fear! When young Matt Murdock, son of prizefighter "Battlin'" Jack Murdock, heroically saves a man's life by pushing him out of the way of a chemical truck, he is splashed with radioactive waste that robs him of his sight! But as the boy recovers, he soon realizes that his other senses have compensated for the loss – including a new, uncanny radar sense! Growing up, Matt studies law and becomes an attorney – but when tragedy strikes his family, he puts his skills to use and dons a colorful costume to take vengeance on the crime boss known as the Fixer! Hell's Kitchen will never be the same now that Daredevil is on the scene! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting DAREDEVIL (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, ALISON SAMPSON & MORE (W) • ALISON SAMPSON & MORE (A) Cover by NINA VAKUEVA • Variant cover by Rose Besch • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE CLAWS ARE OUT!

Marvel's street-level heroines break out of the shadows in a fight for the record books! When Shanna the She-Devil undercovers a dark conspiracy, she'll call on international allies put their fists, sai, katanas and gauntlets together and stop a bomb before it can explode. Your favorite devilish women of Marvel and some of the hottest creators in the industry in one ass-kicking anthology – what're you waiting for?! Call your shop and collect your boots and heels, ladies. We've got work to do.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #16

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C)

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

SPIDER-GIRL TRIUMPHANT!

• Everything about Spider-Girl has shocked Bailey to his core.

• Can he somehow get back up and stop Spider-Girl and Bullseye's plan?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DEADPOOL #11

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART ONE

DEADPOOL & DAUGHTER embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN!

It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle! POOLS OF BLOOD begins here with Part 1 – and continues in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30

Cody Ziglar (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART TWO

• SPIDER-MAN is back in Brooklyn – only to find himself right in the crosshairs of DEADPOOL…BOTH Deadpools!

• Wade Wilson has gone too far this time…and messed with the WRONG Spider-Man.

• How far will Wade go to collect on this contract, and who is pulling the strings behind this job?! Whoever it is, it can't be good for Deadpool OR Miles Morales!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #12

GREG WEISMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LEVEL UP!

• The only thing worse for the SPIDER-MEN than one ELECTRO – is TWO! And this electrifying tag team has LEVELED UP!

• The Electros aren't the only SINISTER and SHOCKING SURPRISE in store for Pete and Miles…

• Sssomone ELSE has a bone to pick with the Ssspectacular Ssspider-Men…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620746601211

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #10

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO • VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TRAPPED BY SECRETS AND LIES!

As Ghost-Spider takes on a city in the grips of chaos, secrets begin to come to light! The truth about Black Tarantula will come out…and the reason for Gwen abandoning her home dimension makes itself known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #3 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) • Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SWINGING INTO TROUBLE!

With a new school, new powers and a new secret identity, Peter Parker's in over his head as he tries to navigate his double life as Spider-Man. YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN is swinging into a new animated series on Disney+, but you can read about it first as he takes on THE ENFORCERS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL MUTTS #1

MACKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

Join the Marvel Mutts in their very first comic book adventure! Collecting issues #1-12 of the Friday Funnies series, these heartwarming tales – and wagging tails – are sure to elicit a round of a-paws. Featuring Lockjaw, Lucky, Cosmo, Bats and Ms. Marvel's dearest doggie, Mittens, this pack is packing the cute. So fetch yourself a copy and have a ball with Marvel's Mightiest Mutts!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$6.99

IRON MAN #5

Spencer Ackerman (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WELCOME TO CHICAGO'S OWN LITTLE LATVERIA!

Where the streets are clean and the rent is always rising! Now that the Heat is here, you can be assured of the absolute protection of private property. And if you hear the occasional scream, that's just the price of safety. If your neighbors disappear, don't ask where they've gone, ask when renovations will start. And when do-gooders in suits show up, just stay away from the flames. Guest-starring Ironheart!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #23

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ALITHA MARTINEZ

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY JESÚS SAIZ

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ONCE A THIEF…ALWAYS A THIEF!

• The Avengers never should have trusted Felicia!

• Can they stop BLACK CAT from escaping the space casino with Kang's stolen intel?

• To do so, they'll have to get past Black Cat's newest bodyguards…Avengers, get ready for your first clash with GATECRASHER & THE TECHNET!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620426702311

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #7

JASON LOO (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

THE MOTHER OF ALL MONSTERS!

Still biding her time after BLOOD HUNT: MIDNIGHT SONS, the most fatale femme in all of Mighty Marveldom, LILITH, sets her sights on a glorious and horrifying return! With ELSA BLOODSTONE'S blood on her hands, and plans for the Darkholdian blood flowing through Jack Russell's veins, Lilith isn't the only Elder Demon who stands at the precipice of a glorious comeback…

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

BLADE: RED BAND #5 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C)

Facing a new foe as the world changes overnight, BLADE and his new partner ELENA have no choice but to face former monster hunter PONTIUS VAN HELSING and his vampiric cult head-on! Armed with arcane knowledge and vampiric magic and emboldened by the continued upheaval across the Marvel Universe, Pontius is ready and waiting for a fight – and eager to add the fangs of the Daywalker as another trophy to his collection!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #5

JED MACKAY (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

Still reeling from the brutal events of the past two issues, Marc Spector and what's left of his Midnight Mission have no choice but to retreat and regroup. As the dragnet closes around him, Marc and his allies are more vulnerable than ever before! Cornered, angry and wrathful, MOON KNIGHT is in for the fight of his life…but he's going down swinging!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Rod Reis (A)

Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BURNING LOVE!

As JOHNNY BLAZE reels from one mind-bending discovery after another, the GHOST RIDER has unfinished business! His old flame, WITCH WOMAN, would like a word – or perhaps a bit more! But will sparks fly again, or is this pair in for a lovers' quarrel?! Why choose?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620998900611

NAMOR #7 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W) • ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

The dark secrets of Atlantis laid bare!

While World War Sea rages in the deep, Namor learns the dark truth behind the original sinking of Atlantis, a revelation that will forever change the course of the undersea realms!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620743500711

WEST COAST AVENGERS #4

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY Anand Ramcheron

SPARKS FLY!

A troubled Firestar and the newest and least-tested member of the West Coast Avengers, Blue Bolt, make an unexpected connection – but will this volatile romance strengthen the team or burn it down?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #20

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR!

• Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart.

• His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #9

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Jacopo Camagni (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY David Baldeon

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

THE BLACK CAT STRIKES!

Felicia Hardy has set her sights on the treasure trove of magical items that Scarlet Witch keeps in the basement of her witchcraft shop. But has this crafty cat bitten off more than she can chew? And what will happen when Wanda's ambitious apprentice Amaranth is drawn to a magical item that she's not ready to handle yet?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620828900911

DAREDEVIL #18

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Aaron Kuder (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • TORCH! VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

WRATH OF THE DEVIL!

After weeks of suffering at the hands of his literal demons, Matt Murdock has a single bout ahead of him, facing WRATH! The deadliest devil yet, Wrath has designs for Matt's soul…and it will stop at nothing to achieve them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #22

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

BANNER NO MORE?!

Bruce Banner is now fully locked away within the body and mind of the INCREDIBLE HULK…no more than a memory of Hulk's former self. But as Charlie, increasingly violently, loses control to her skinwalker alter ego LYCANA, she finds a way to seek Banner's help within the Hulkscape. Can Banner help Charlie keep her newfound power without sacrificing her humanity? Meanwhile, Gamma-mutated people around the world are disappearing! Is ELDEST to blame? And what does this mean for the Incredible Hulk?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN: PARADISO #3 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINIDITO

TSULA KANE FACES HER FATHER'S FATE: DEATH BY XENO!

Decades ago, Weyland-Yutani swept Thomas Kane's violent death on the Nostromo under the rug, hiding the truth even from the wife and child who survived him. Now a hardened mercenary, his daughter Tsula has carried that bitter mystery all this time. With the truth tearing bloody swaths through her latest assignment, Tsula might just wish she'd never found the answers after all.

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$3.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR!

But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men.

40 PGS./Explicit Content …$7.99

order using 75960620570700311

STAR WARS: THE LEGACY OF VADER #1

CHARLES SOULe (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

JEDI KNIGHTS ATHA PRIME SNEAK PREVIEW VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

DARTH VADER'S SHADOW EXTENDS INTO…THE RISE OF THE FIRST ORDER!

• The reign of SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN begins!

• Kylo's dark obsession leads him to MUSTAFAR!

• What secrets does FORTRESS VADER hold for the young tyrant?

• And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

order using 75960621005300111

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JODIE MUIR • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS!

• As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, POE DAMERON discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon.

• As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, REY must find a way to the hidden SITH hideout, putting her on a collision course with KYLO REN!

• With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

WHAT SCARES THE JEDI?

• New York Times Best-selling author Cavan Scott (Venom: Zombiotes, Union Jack the Ripper) returns with artist Marika Cresta (DOCTOR APHRA, CAPTAIN CARTER) for the galaxy-shattering final arc of Star Wars: The High Republic.

• As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever.

• Guest-starring The Acolyte's Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #8

Rodney Barnes (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE JEDI, THE WITCH AND THE WARLORD!

• The heroes race to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

ALEX SEGURA, CHARLES SOULE & MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

PHIL NOTO, LUKE ROSS, STEFANO RAFFAELE & MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS!

• LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates!

• JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH!

• Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1

Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & More! (W)

Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado & More! (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

• In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons!

• And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you!

• Plus, ANOTHER surprise! We're simply too good to you!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar (W) • John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf (A)

Cover by Pat Gleason

• Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are!

• Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

Written by Various • ART by Various

SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH

NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories.

32 PGS./ALL AGES …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

JUSTINA IRELAND & MORE (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by EDWIN GALMON

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH

A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART!

Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

INTRODUCING

The Marvel Premier Collection

Marvel's Premier Collection packs iconic stories into a sleek new format – ideal for Marvel fans, gamers and comic readers both old and new, as well as anyone looking for the perfect entry point into the Marvel Universe anytime, anywhere!

Daredevil: Born Again, the perfect story to read ahead of the new upcoming Daredevil show!

Written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzucchelli!

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet, full saga in one trade paperback for the first time!

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Brian Stelfreeze

and Chris Sprouse!

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one of the most influential stories to shape the Marvel Universe!

Written by Ed Brubaker and drawn by Steve Epting!

Fantastic Four: Solve Everything, an all-new, streamlined version of this seminal Fantastic Four run, personally curated by Jonathan Hickman!

Written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, Neil Edwards

and Steve Epting!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MICHAEL LARK & JOHN PAUL LEON

Cover by STEVE EPTING

Writer Ed Brubaker pushes the Captain America mythos headlong into the future with high adventure and full-throttle action! For more than fifty years, the Soviets employed an undercover agent – an unstoppable, untraceable killer known as the Winter Soldier – to assassinate key political figures in the West. His suspected identity? Bucky Barnes, Captain America's one-time partner, thought to have been murdered in the closing days of World War II. Now the Winter Soldier is back, working under the command of the ruthless General Lukin – who has obtained a functional Cosmic Cube, a weapon of limitless power that can bend reality itself. Vowing to end Lukin's reign of terror and destruction, Captain America relentlessly tracks the Cube – only to find himself face-to-face with the Winter Soldier. Will Cap be forced to battle his resurrected partner so soon after finally learning the astonishing truth? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #1-9 and #11-14.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96486-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by Ta-nehisi coates

Penciled by BRIAN STELFREEZE & CHRIS SPROUSE

Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

As esteemed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates brings his considerable talents to Marvel, will he usher in a new age of glory for Wakanda and its king, T'Challa, A.K.A. the Black Panther? Or will he enter the proud kingdom into its final days? The high-tech African nation has been ravaged by outside forces, its queen has fallen and the people have turned against their king. As dissidents seek violent change, two of T'Challa's own Dora Milaje forge their own brave path. And while outside forces pour fuel on the fire, the Black Panther recruits his own crew to aid in the struggle. Meanwhile, on the spiritual plane, a journey of transformation begins. This is a story of a king who must find a new way to lead. Of a queen whose tale is not yet fully told. Of angels fighting for change and devils fomenting chaos. Of allies and enemies, friends and foes, love and hate. This is the story of Wakanda. Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1-12.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96485-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by FRANK MILLER

Penciled by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Cover by FRANK MILLER

From the powerhouse pairing of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli comes the definitive Daredevil tale. Daredevil's identity as attorney Matt Murdock is exposed by his former lover Karen Page at her lowest point. Now the blind hero must find all the strength he can muster as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, wastes no time crushing the man behind the mask. As he's nursed back to health, Matt discovers a shocking family secret that will change him forever. Can he piece his life back together and survive a battle against a brutal Super-Soldier named Nuke? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #226-233.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96598-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RON LIM ANNIVERSARY COVER

Written by MARK GRUENWALD with KIERON DWYER, DANN THOMAS, ROY THOMAS, RANDALL FRENZ, D.G. CHICHESTER, FABIAN NICIEZA, GREGORY WRIGHT & MORE

Penciled by KIERON DWYER, RICH BUCKLER, AL MILGROM, MARK BRIGHT, RON LIM, MARK BAGLEY,

CHRIS MARRINAN, JIM VALENTINO, MIKE MANLEY, KEVIN MAGUIRE, RON GARNEY, JOHN HEBERT & MORE

Covers by RON LIM

Mark Gruenwald's epic run continues with Steve Rogers back in the red-white-and-blue!

With his familiar shield in hand, Steve battles alongside Nick Fury and takes on the Supreme Soviets! But his return to the mantle of Captain America may come to a swift end as he struggles to survive Mother Night's camp of hate – while transformed into a scrawny teenager! And the erstwhile Cap, John Walker, makes his return as the take-no-prisoners U.S.Agent! Then a classic caper begins as Baron Zemo targets the powerful Bloodstone, and Cap joins the hunt along with Diamondback! She's a foe turned friend, but could she be more? Plus: Steve joins the war on drugs! But when he targets the gang that's selling the new designer narcotic Ice, he receives an accidental overdose that combines with the Super-Soldier Serum in his blood – with deadly consequences! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #351-386 and ANNUAL (1971) #9-10, ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-4 and material from DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (1967) #7 and PUNISHER ANNUAL (1988) #4.

1288 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96421-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RON LIM SERPENT SOCIETY COVER [DM ONLY]

1288 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96422-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY HULK COVER

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE with STEVEN GRANT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JACK HARRIS, TERRY KAVANAGH, HOWARD MACKIE, MIKE LACKEY & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY with JEFF JOHNSON, TOM LYLE, ALEX SAVIUK, SAL BUSCEMA, RON LIM & MORE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY

From Maximum Carnage to the shocking truth about Peter Parker's parents!

Symbiotes clash – with Spidey caught in the middle! Carnage, the spawn of Venom, has assembled an army of the web-slinger's criminally insane adversaries to spread his message of hostility, chaos and wholesale slaughter! Outmanned and overpowered, the wall-crawler must recruit his own band of super-beings to combat the rising tide of evil: Black Cat, Cloak & Dagger, Firestar, Captain America, Iron Fist, Deathlok and…Venom?! Meanwhile, Mary and Richard Parker, long presumed dead, are back in Peter's life – but Aunt May still has suspicions. And when the Vulture gains a new lease on life at Spidey's expense, it sets in motion a chain of events that will rock the wall-crawler's world! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #376-393 and ANNUAL (1964) #27-28, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #101-103 and #112, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #35-37 and #45, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #201-203 and #211, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ASHCAN EDITION #1, VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (1993) #1-6 and material from SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #1-2.

1128 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96423-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY ENEMIES COVER [DM ONLY]

1128 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96424-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 27 HC

Written by JOHN BYRNE with ROGER STERN,

JIM SHOOTER & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with JERRY ORDWAY,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, KERRY GAMMILL, RON FRENZ,

AL MILGROM, JOHN BUSCEMA & MARC SILVESTRI

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Fantastic Four!

John Byrne concludes his iconic tenure as FANTASTIC FOUR writer/artist – and he's going to make history every step of the way! He begins with the shocking resurrection of Jean Grey. How do you follow that up? With the return of the true Doctor Doom in a next-level war with the Beyonder! Then our heroes journey into the Negative Zone with Nick Fury to face Blastaar and a resurgent Annihilus – but when their return trip catapults them to 1936, they're faced with a classic dilemma. Do you stop Nick Fury from killing Hitler? It all builds to a triple-sized 25th Anniversary extravaganza that seeks to bring the Thing back into the fold, set where else but Monster Island? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286-296 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #37.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96235-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 27 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 380 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96236-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SILVER SURFER VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with JACK KIRBY

& MARIE SEVERIN

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material!

Silver Surfer ranks among the greatest Marvel comics of all time. Stan Lee's socially charged scripts and John Buscema's sublimely powerful artwork made the series and the character global icons. This Marvel Masterworks reveals the Surfer's origin, unleashes alien invasions, introduces the utterly evil icon Mephisto and features what is considered by many to be the most beautifully rendered story in Marvel history: SILVER SURFER #4's epic war with Thor! These double-length issues explore complexities of humankind as the Surfer grapples with his own existential inner turmoil. Also including the Surfer's first solo adventure from the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #5. This edition features an all-new restoration from original artwork and the highest-quality sources in Marvel's archive! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1968) #1-6 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #5 and NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #13.

304 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95604-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SILVER SURFER VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

304 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95605-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GIL KANE COVER

Written by STEVE GERBER, BILL MANTLO & MARV WOLFMAN with LEN WEIN, MIKE FRIEDRICH,

CHRIS CLAREMONT, ROY THOMAS, ROGER SLIFER, SCOTT EDELMAN, TONY ISABELLA & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & RON WILSON with JIM STARLIN, GIL KANE, GEORGE TUSKA, HERB TRIMPE, BOB BROWN, ARVELL JONES, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BUSCEMA & ERNIE CHAN

Covers by GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA

Read the Thing's first headlining series before his MCU debut!

Whether it's heroes looking to team up or villains trying to test their mettle, everybody loves an adventure with the ever-lovin', blue-eyed Thing! And we have no doubt you'll love the MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS! It's packed with page after page of action that's just plain fun. Who wouldn't want to see the Thing fight the Man-Thing? Or take a spin on a back-from-the-future Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship? Or just smash some stuff in a battle with the towering beast Braggadoom? MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE also features an exploration of the origins of Spider-Woman and an out-of-control Deathlok programmed for assassination. And if that's not enough, well, hey, the Thing takes a trip to the Bermuda Triangle to punch dinosaurs. How can you not love that? Collecting MARVEL FEATURE #11-12; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #1-20, #22-36 and ANNUAL (1976) #1; FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #11 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #47.

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96467-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96468-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HUGH FLEMING LUKE COVER

Written by RYDER WINDHAM, MATT KINDT, JUDD WINICK, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JOHN WAGNER, BRUCE JONES,

MARK SCHULTZ, KEVIN RUBIO, SERGIO ARAGONÉS, MARK EVANIER, DAVE LAND, ADAM GALLARDO & MORE

Penciled by NICK CHOLES, MARCO CASTIELLO, PAUL CHADWICK, AL WILLIAMSON, KILIAN PLUNKETT,

JOHN NADEAU, BRET BLEVINS, MEL RUBI, LUCAS MARANGON, SERGIO ARAGONÉS, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, RYAN BENJAMIN & MORE

Covers by HUGH FLEMING

The final fate of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire!

The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – and all the adventures in between! As the Rebellion struggles to recruit allies against the Empire, Han Solo and Chewbacca join Luke and Leia on a brazen heist to find a new source of power! When the Empire assaults the rebels' base on Hoth, Luke is sent in an unexpected new direction that leads him to Yoda – and a terrible truth about his father! Darth Vader hunts relentlessly for Luke, Boba Fett battles the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters over the carbonite-frozen Han Solo and the rebels contend with notorious crime lords Prince Xizor and Jabba the Hutt! As the endgame looms, can Luke embrace his destiny, defeat Emperor Palpatine and save the galaxy? Plus: Alternate takes on the events of Episodes V and VI – and unexpected and hilarious tales from across the galaxy! Collecting STAR WARS: SHADOW STALKER #1, STAR WARS: REBEL HEIST #1-4, STAR WARS: A VALENTINE STORY #1, CLASSIC STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK #1-2, STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE #1-6, STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE MINICOMIC #1-2, STAR WARS: TALES FROM MOS EISLEY, STAR WARS: THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – SCOUNDREL'S WAGES, CLASSIC STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI #1-2, STAR WARS: TAG & BINK ARE DEAD #2, STAR WARS: TAG & BINK II, SERGIO ARAGONES STOMPS STAR WARS #1, STAR WARS INFINITIES: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK #1-4, STAR WARS INFINITIES: RETURN OF THE JEDI #1-4 and material from STAR WARS KIDS #12, STAR WARS VISIONARIES, STAR WARS GAMER #4 and STAR WARS TALES (1999) #2, #4-8, #10, #12, #15-17 and #20.

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96418-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HUGH FLEMING LEIA COVER [DM ONLY]

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96417-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 4 HC

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL, PAUL DAVIDSON & DANIEL PICCIOTTO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

X-Force vs. the Beast in the epic climax of

Benjamin Percy's acclaimed run!

Colossus leads X-Force into the next era – and perhaps to its downfall! No one on the team is prepared for a mission that just might fracture their trust and teamwork for all time. And, at last, the brotherly battle brewing for the past four years boils over: It's time for Piotr Rasputin vs. Mikhail Rasputin! Rocked by devastating revelations, the squad must regroup at a remote new base. But if the harsh arctic environment doesn't do them in, Orchis just might! Then, at long last, X-Force take their fight straight to Henry McCoy – and he will answer for his crimes! In a last desperate attempt to take down the Beast, X-Force will witness the return of…the Beast?! Wonder Man guest-stars as the team confronts Hank with their secret weapon! Brace yourself for the final reckoning! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #39-50.

336 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96142-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT AFTERMATH OMNIBUS HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, TERRY KAVANAGH, HOWARD MACKIE, JORGE GONZALES, RALPH MACCHIO, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, PETER MILLIGAN, JOHN OSTRANDER, KEITH GIFFEN, JOE KELLY & MORE

Penciled by JOE MADUREIRA, CEDRIC NOCON, DAVID PERRIN, NICK GNAZZO, DUNCAN ROULEAU, BERNARD CHANG, ANDY KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, JIM CHEUNG, ERIC BATTLE, KELLEY JONES, DEODATO STUDIOS & MORE

Covers by ADAM KUBERT & JOE MADUREIRA

What's next for the X-Men after the most shocking betrayal in their history?

Onslaught is defeated! But Professor X has been arrested, and mutant prejudice is at an all-time high. Cannonball and Iceman infiltrate Graydon Creed's anti-mutant presidential campaign, but will their investigation put Iceman's family in the crosshairs? And what happens when Creed is targeted for death? As the bigoted Friends of Humanity assault mutants worldwide, the X-Men must deal with their newest teammate: Joseph, the amnesiac Magneto! Plus: With the Fantastic Four presumed dead in Onslaught's attack, can the X-Men help the orphaned Franklin Richards? The Brotherhood strikes – with Cyclops' brother Havok leading the villains! Joseph wrestles with Magneto's bloody legacy! Bishop's past is finally revealed! Beast ties up loose ends! And can Juggernaut escape the crimson prison that Onslaught trapped him in? Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #338-340, UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL '96-97, X-MEN (1991) #58-61, X-MEN ANNUAL '97, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #12-15, X-FACTOR (1986) #130, MAGNETO (1996) #1-4, XSE #1-4, BEAST #1-3, JUGGERNAUT (1997) #1 and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1996) #1.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96419-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT AFTERMATH OMNIBUS HC JOE MADUREIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96420-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: EXPOSED – PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC

Presenting, for the first time, a dustjacketed photo book showcasing production and behind-the-scenes of a massive Marvel blockbuster – Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman!

Marvel Studios presents their very first photo book! Documenting the filming of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, this volume features never-before-seen photography, highlighting candid moments between Director, Writer, and Producer Shawn Levy and key cast members including Writer, Producer, and Star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. This book includes exclusive insights from the on-set photographers, plus insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film from the director, the films' two lead stars and more filmmakers! It's an instant gallery of unforgettable images that combines behind-the-scenes snaps with action shots taken during the filming – depicting such instantly iconic scenes as the multiversal search for Wolverine, Logan and Wade's showdown in the Void, and the epic bus battle sequence with the Deadpool Corps! Featuring all your favorite characters – including Cassandra Nova, Mr. Paradox, Laura / X-23, Elektra, Blade, Gambit, Johnny Storm, Dogpool, and, of course, Deadpool and Wolverine!

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$60.00

ISBN: 9781302963378

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2: THE PAPER TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETO

Spider-Man faces the Sinister Six!

After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah search for "the truth" – and problems for their resistance arise when the Ultimates return! But they're not the only team in town: The Kingpin has gathered six sinister super villains to deal with his masked-vigilante problem! But who, exactly, are the Ultimate Sinister Six? You won't possibly guess them all – but would you believe that Parker luck, one of them is the Black Cat! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?! And with Tony Stark back, Peter must also explore his new suit's limitations. Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #7-12.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95828-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 1: RED WAVE TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ & Javier Garrón

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, the flagship X-title returns at last!

Professor X is gone! Now, a core group of essential X-Men must find a way to rise again. All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together. But a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men! Rogue can count on Gambit and Wolverine, but they'll soon welcome back another friend – just in time to face four uncontrollable and wild mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But will a grieving Rogue take Xavier's place in guiding them to the light? Or will a darkness from the past destroy the X-Men one at a time?! Prepare to meet the new class of recruits – and learn their secrets! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #1-6 and material from X-MEN (2021) #35 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95929-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PHOENIX VOL. 1: ORBITAL RESONANCE TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Jean Grey is the Phoenix once more, burning with power and possibility!

She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She fights for life. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: She yearns to. And when a desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole where hundreds of souls hang in the balance, Jean is dedicated to protecting innocents. But whatever she does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine! Plus: You'd think that with all of outer space as her playground, Jean would be safe from family dropping by without warning – but when your father-in-law is Corsair of the Starjammers, anything can happen! And Captain Marvel drops by just as Gorr the God Butcher seeks to slay the Phoenix! Collecting PHOENIX (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96017-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY GEOFFREY THORNE VOL. 1: FRACTURES TPB

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, Forge leads an all-new, all-different X-Force!

In a fractured world, the brilliant mutant Forge uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: a handpicked team of mutants for off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to ask for permission! Forge leads Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge and new sensation Tank…as X-Force! But with increasing threats across the planet, Forge may also need to recruit some specialists for each target – first up, that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool! But when the next world fracture is detected in Wakanda, can the team possibly stop…the Black Panther?! Things really get explosive when Nuklo brings Earth to the brink of destruction – but with the Nexus of All Realities under threat, will the Man-Thing be friend or foe? And will everybody reach the end of the first volume alive?! Collecting X-FORCE (2024) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95934-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR BY MARK RUSSELL VOL. 1 TPB

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Penciled by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, X-Factor stakes a claim for fame!

As a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe, international governments are building their own armies of Homo superior soldiers. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. But with a new mutant rebellion underway, X-Factor will be drawn into conflict with their former ally, Polaris! Meanwhile, Havok must seek out a traitor in their midst – and the team's travels take them from the Moon to the ground beneath Death Valley! Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out! Collecting X-FACTOR (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96021-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM WAR TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by IBAN COELLO & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Father vs. son in the battle to be Venom!

The Venom symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head – determined to be the one, true Venom – in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! But there's one more contender entering the ring – someone the symbiote knows very well! Can it be that Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man, is ready to welcome Venom back with open arms?! Meanwhile, the vengeful Meridius begins his endgame, unleashing a horde of mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote Zombiotes upon New York City that threaten to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants! The war will leave both hosts and symbiote forever changed – and set the stage for a new Venom the likes of which no one has ever seen! Collecting VENOM WAR #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95869-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE/DEADPOOL TPB

Written by TONY FLEECS, TIM SEELEY, CULLEN BUNN & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by KEV WALKER, ROBERTO DI SALVO & PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

The vicious Venom War embroils two of Marvel's most violent heroes – and its bloodiest villain!

There could only be one thing more dangerous than Wolverine – and that's Wolverine bonded to a mindless symbiote hungry for flesh! As Zombiotes spread across NYC, transforming everyone in their path into uncontrollable killing machines, Logan's only hope to save lives and avoid being infected himself lies in returning to a dark chapter from his past! Meanwhile, the Merc with A Mouth has bitten off more than he can chew going up against a horde of ravening Zombiotes – is there anyone left willing to offer Deadpool a hand? And as war rages over the Venom symbiote, that gives Carnage the opportunity to bring his own plans to fruition – but for the slaughter to continue, he's going to need a new host! Collecting VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #1-3, VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #1-3 and VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1-3.

200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96172-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS TPB

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

The ruthless Inquisitors are on the hunt for Jedi Knights!

Weapons of the Empire sent out into the galaxy to track down and kill any Jedi who survived Order 66, the ruthless Inquisitors are among the most skilled and deadly threats to those who served the light side of the Force. But buried in the annals of Jedi lore is the story of Tensu Run, the Jedi Knight who faced the Inquisitors and Darth Vader! What became of him, and why did the Empire so greatly fear his existence? Prepare to find out why Tensu Run is on Darth Vader's most-wanted list – and what threat he poses to the Dark Lord! But as Vader turns up the heat, Tensu remains dedicated to rebuilding the Jedi Order! Collecting STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95495-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR – BLOODY REUNION TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ & SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING, IVAN FIORELLI,

JAN BAZALDUA & TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

The next thrilling chapter in the deadly life of Elektra Natchios!

Daredevil's allies are more vulnerable than ever before, and it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to protect the people they love the most as they're targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer! And they don't come more dangerous and violent than the Punisher! She has heard the whispers in shadows and dive bars, and now Elektra's worst suspicions have been confirmed: a dangerous and violent new Punisher has been born – and Daredevil is dead in his sights! Collecting DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR (2024) #1-4 and material from DAREDEVIL (2023) #8.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95918-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANNIHILATION 2099 TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by IBRAIM ROBERSON, JOSÉ LUÍS,

PETE WOODS, ARIO ANINDITO & DALE EAGLESHAM

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Meet the cosmic heroes of the year 2099!

When a remote town on a far-off world is devastated by the ravenous, unforgiving Knull Set, a gang of raiders and thieves obsessed with offering up all life to the darkness, a stranger arrives from the stars who answers to his own code. The sole survivor of Xandar – the last Nova! Wakandan tech goddess Starlord guards the solar systems from villains like Quasar, the Living Star! Ross Romero is the all-new Red Hulk, whose cosmic strength and hyperspace jumps are fueled by the power primordial! Will that be enough to defeat Terrax, the Planet Hunter? A Faustian pact means Jonah Marlo must collect souls for his master as the Silver Surfer of 2099! Plus: When Dracula finds himself held captive on a hostile world, he encounters a Darkhawk. They will need to team up to fight their oppressors, but is Dracula fighting to liberate the planet or to make it the first outpost in his new empire? Collecting ANNIHILATION 2099 #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96001-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INFINITY WATCH: POWER CORRUPTS TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY, AL EWING, IMAN VELLANI, SABIR PIRZADA, EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS,

DAN WATTERS, STEVE FOXE & MORE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, SARA PICHELLI, RON LIM, DAVID BALDEÓN, GIADA BELVISO,

YILDIRAY ÇINAR, GEOFF SHAW & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Thanos returns to menace Marvel's greatest heroes!

The Mad Titan is once again on a quest to recover the Infinity Stones! But he's in for a shock when he discovers they've been incorporated into actual people – like Star, Quantum, Overtime, the Prince of Power and Multitude! As a new Infinity Watch forms, the Marvel Universe faces the fateful question: Who will be the bearer of the Death Stone? And your favorite heroes join the fight as the chaos unfolds! Spider-Man battles Overtime! Thor finds himself caught in the middle of a battle between the Champion of the Universe and the Prince of Power! Ms. Marvel meets Multitude! The Hulk stands in the way of Thanos' path of destruction! And Nick Fury joins the search for the Death Stone bearer! Collecting THANOS ANNUAL (2024) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2024) #1, IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL (2024) #1, WOLVERINE ANNUAL (2024) #1, INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL (2024) #1, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2024) #1, SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1 and AVENGERS ANNUAL (2024) #1.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96038-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: LEARNING CURVE TPB

Volume #1 in the Ultimate Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

High school, puberty, first dances – there are many pitfalls to being young. Compound these with intense personal tragedy and superhuman powers, and you can start to visualize the world of Peter Parker, A.K.A. Spider-Man! Following the murder of his uncle and the Green Goblin's assault on his high school, Peter finds himself on the brink of manhood: getting a job at the Daily Bugle to help support his widowed aunt and taking on extracurricular activities – such as bringing down the Kingpin, the head of organized crime in New York City! Even with the help of Mary Jane Watson, his best friend and confidante, it's a heavy load to bear for any teenager – but Peter Parker is far from any teenager! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #1-13.

352 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96300-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 1 TPB

Volume #1 in the Rom Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO & MORE

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

At last, the classic adventures of Rom in the Marvel Universe are collected in paperback!

Learn how Rom gave his life in service to his home planet, Galador, becoming a Spaceknight sworn to protect it from the evil Dire Wraiths! Rom tracks these vile creatures across the cosmos to Earth, where they have infiltrated the highest levels – including S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! Armed with his energy analyzer, only Rom can see the true form of the Dire Wraiths – and with his neutralizer, he can blast them to Limbo! But what will Earth make of this armored invader? Will his quest be aided or hindered by encounters with the X-Men and Jack of Hearts? And can he survive deadly clashes with super villains like the Mad Thinker and the Space Phantom? Collecting ROM (1979) #1-20.

432 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96108-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: LAW OF THE JUNGLE TPB

Volume #15 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by FRANK TIERI, MATT NIXON, DANIEL WAY & MORE

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, DAN FRAGA, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, JORGE LUCAS, RYAN BODENHEIM, TERRY DODSON, JOHN MCCREA, STAZ JOHNSON & MORE

Cover by DAVID FINCH

It's the end of an era as Wolverine's longest-running series comes to a close!

Sabretooth has escaped from the revived Weapon X Program! Worse, he's stolen their files on Logan's past, and has recruited Lady Deathstrike and Omega Red! Now, the terrifying trio targets Wolverine's loved ones. Stripped of his healing factor, can Wolverine rescue his foster daughter, Amiko, from his worst enemies — even as Weapon X closes in on all of them? Then, when Wolverine rescues a young girl from the Mafia, he becomes embroiled in a vicious mob war — and things quickly get out of hand when Logan is literally thrown to the lions! Plus: Wolverine faces the blasphemous Dogma, fights a demon alongside Alpha Flight and helps a beaten-down detective take on a corrupt cop! But when the Punisher shows up seeking payback, Marvel's two most lethal killing machines will battle it out in a gruesome slugfest! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #173-189.

440 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96413-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH EPIC COLLECTION: SIEGE OF DARKNESS TPB

Volume #6 in the Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch Epic Collections

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, STEVEN GRANT, CHRISTIAN COOPER, GREGORY WRIGHT,

JONATHAN BABCOCK, DAVID QUINN & D.G. CHICHESTER

Penciled by RON GARNEY, HENRY MARTINEZ, ANDREW WILDMAN, REGGIE JONES, M.C. WYMAN, LAWRENCE BROWN, DARREN AUCK, GEOF ISHERWOOD, RURIK TYLER, ISAAC CORDOVA, MELVIN RUBI, JOHN BRIDGES & JOHN HIXON

Cover by RON GARNEY

Marvel's Midnight Sons star in a never-before-collected crossover!

Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze and their fellow Midnight Sons may believe demon queen Lilith has been defeated – but now they must contend with her hellish spawn, the Lilin! And as the Lilin spread, Lilith returns in an unholy alliance with Zarathos! Morbius is turned against his brethren, and Zarathos commands his ancient followers the Fallen – including Salomé, an evil former Sorcerer Supreme who spells bad news for Doctor Strange! Can Ghost Rider, Blaze, Blade, Morbius and their allies win the day – or will this be the end of the Midnight Sons? Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #44-45; GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #17-18; NIGHTSTALKERS #14-15; MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #143-146; DARKHOLD: PAGES FROM THE BOOK OF SINS #15-16; MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE (1992) #16-17; DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #60-61 and MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #4.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96408-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD GONE SANE TPB

Volume #3 in the Defenders Epic Collections

Written by STEVE GERBER with BILL MANTLO, LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, CHRIS

CLAREMONT, ROGER SLIFER & SCOTT EDELMAN

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with DON HECK & SAM GRAINGER

Cover by GIL KANE

Presenting the greatest and most anarchic Defenders saga of all time!

Marvel has never had a bigger team of misfits than the Defenders – and the Defenders have never had a more exciting and innovative writer than Steve Gerber. Known as a "non-team" book, DEFENDERS left room for experimentation that other titles lacked. From the Elf with a Gun to Bambi and the Bozos, Steve Gerber used that space to push boundaries and craft a challenging critique of the era's culture. His stories are brought to life by the art team of Sal Buscema and Klaus Janson as the Headmen Saga reaches an action-packed and insightful conclusion. This collection of classics is topped it off with MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12's much-adored Defenders/Howard the Duck team-up! Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #26-41 and ANNUAL #1, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #5 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12.

408 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96054-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: VENOM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #18 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, DAVID MICHELINIE, TOM DEFALCO & MORE

Penciled by CINDY MARTIN, ALEX SAVIUK, TODD MCFARLANE, MARK BAGLEY & MORE

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

From one of the all-time-great Spidey eras comes the introduction of the iconic Venom!

Meet Spider-Man's deadliest foe! The web-slinger may survive a mind-bending glimpse at life in the Mad Dog Ward, a run-in with Doctor Octopus and a Chance encounter. But the lives of Peter Parker and new bride Mary Jane will be turned upside down when his former symbiotic costume and disgraced reporter Eddie Brock combine their mutual hatred of Spider-Man to become Venom! In time for adventures with Silver Sable and Sandman, Spidey returns to the ol' red-and-blues – but nobody ever drew them like Todd McFarlane! The cunning Fox and the calculating Chameleon await. Styx and Stone will break some bones – and Killer Shrike can hurt you, too. But who kidnaps MJ? Plus: Speedball's heroic debut! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #295-310 and ANNUAL (1964) #22; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #33; and PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #133.

504 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96390-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY CHIP ZDARSKY: FATE OF THE FOUR TPB

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Penciling by Jim Cheung, Valerio Schiti, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ and Declan Shalvey

Cover by Paul Renaud

The Thing and the Human Torch star in the series that set the stage for the Fantastic Four's glorious return to comics!

With their family torn apart, the Thing and the Human Torch are the Fantastic Two! The world mourns Reed and Sue Richards, missing and presumed dead. Meanwhile, something is wrong with Johnny Storm, and only Ben Grimm can help him! But what monumental secret has Doctor Doom been hiding, and how will it completely change Ben and Johnny's lives? Things go multiversal as the Thing and the Torch look for answers to their family tragedy on other worlds – but they'll end up powerless and lost, fighting to survive in a savage wasteland! The Thing allies himself with an old enemy in new armor – and get ready for the two-in-one team-up that everybody's been waiting for! But will Ben and Johnny discover the true fate of the Four? Collecting: Marvel 2-in-One (2017) #1-12, Marvel 2-in-One Annual (2018) #1.

296 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-130-2961-497

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE SENTRY TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by PAUL JENKINS

Penciled by JAE LEE, PHIL WINSLADE, MARK TEXEIRA, RICK LEONARDI & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by JAE LEE

The groundbreaking saga of the super hero the entire Marvel Universe forgot!

You're the world's greatest hero. So why doesn't anyone remember you? Your name is Bob Reynolds. You prefer cartoons over the news. You drink too much, and you're thirty pounds overweight. You're afraid of heights and hate crowds, and your wife blames you for your dog's moodiness. And you know you were once a super hero. You were the Sentry. But then something terrible happened. Something that threatened all life on Earth, something that caused your best friend – Mister Fantastic, the leader of the Fantastic Four – to betray you. Now it's happening again, and the Sentry must return. But at what cost? Join the acclaimed creative team of INHUMANS for another epic of personal and cosmic proportions — an odyssey unlike any other in super-hero lore. Collecting THE SENTRY (2000) #1-5, THE SENTRY/FANTASTIC FOUR, THE SENTRY/X-MEN, THE SENTRY/SPIDER-MAN, THE SENTRY/HULK and THE SENTRY VS. THE VOID.

240 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95871-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AGAIN TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Penciled by DALIBOR TALAJIC

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

The bloody sequel to Deadpool's original slaughterfest!

Remember the time Deadpool went a little too crazy and killed the entire Marvel Universe? Well, this isn't that. This is another time. Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Dalibor Talajic – the creators behind the original slaughterfest – reunite for an all-new, all-different tale of death and destruction starring the Merc with a Mouth! And it features Wade Wilson taking out all of your faves in the most horrific ways possible! Including Gwenpool! Moon Knight! Ms. Marvel! The Guardians of the Galaxy! Even Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur! It's gonna hurt him more than it hurts you – and you're gonna love it! But we just dare you to guess how this story ends. One thing's for sure, though – you won't believe your eyes when Deadpool kills the entire Marvel Universe…again! Collecting DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AGAIN #1-5.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96459-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FEBRUARY 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 2/05/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 12/16/24!

DAREDEVIL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917621

RED HULK #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917721

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917821

WEAPON X-MEN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917921

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 03/05/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2025MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/05/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2025 POSTER D

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025 TITLES

FOC 01/06/25, ON-SALE 04/30/25

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE JANUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DURING THE PRINTER'S HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/05/25

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #3

AVENGERS #23

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1

NAMOR #7

PHOENIX #8

POWER MAN: TIMELESS #1

SCARLET WITCH #9

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3 [BUNDLES OF 5]

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6

STAR WARS: THE LEGACY OF VADER #1

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #12

ULTIMATES #9

UNCANNY X-MEN #10

WOLVERINE #6

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES LISTED IN THE JANUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST, THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/12/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/19/25

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 01/13/25, ON-SALE 02/12/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #2

DEADPOOL #11

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #2

IMMORTAL THOR #20

MAGIK #2

MARVEL MUTTS #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #5

NEW CHAMPIONS #2

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

PSYLOCKE #4

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

SPIDER-BOY #16

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #10

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #14

X-MEN #11

FOC 01/13/25, ON-SALE 02/19/25

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #2

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #7

FOC 01/13/25, ON-SALE 02/26/25

DAREDEVIL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

RED HULK #1

FOC 01/20/25, ON-SALE 02/19/25

ALIEN: PARADISO #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

DAREDEVIL #18

DOOM ACADEMY #1

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #6

INCREDIBLE HULK #22

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30

MYSTIQUE #5

NYX #8

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #1

STORM #5

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #1

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #2

WEAPON X-MEN #1

X-FACTOR #7

X-FORCE #8

X-MEN #132 FACSIMILE EDITION

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #3

FOC 01/20/25, ON-SALE 02/26/25

BLADE: RED BAND #5

FOC 01/27/25, ON-SALE 02/26/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

HELLHUNTERS #3

HELLVERINE #3

IRON MAN #5

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #2

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #3

SENTINELS #5

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1

TVA #3

ULTIMATE X-MEN #12

WEST COAST AVENGERS #4

WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1

X-MEN #12

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW MARCH ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICIT INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE APRIL PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 01/20/25, ON-SALE 03/05/25

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1

FOC 01/27/25, ON-SALE 03/12/25

ULTIMATE X-MEN #13

COLLECTIONS

FOC 01/06/2025

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR –

BLOODY REUNION TPB (ON SALE 03/19/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SILVER SURFER VOL. 1 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 06/18/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SILVER SURFER VOL. 1 HC

VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/18/25)

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

GIL KANE COVER (ON SALE 06/18/25)

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/18/25)

PHOENIX BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS VOL. 1:

ORBITAL RESONANCE TPB (ON SALE 03/19/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC HUGH FLEMING LUKE COVER

(ON SALE 06/18/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC HUGH FLEMING LEIA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/18/25)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2:

THE PAPER TPB (ON SALE 03/19/25)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

LEARNING CURVE TPB (ON SALE 03/19/25)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 4 HC

(ON SALE 06/18/25)

FOC 01/13/2025

INFINITY WATCH: POWER CORRUPTS TPB

(ON SALE 03/26/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR

VOL. 27 HC (ON SALE 06/25/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR

VOL. 27 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/25/25)

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE:

EXPOSED – PHOTOS FROM THE SET HC (ON SALE 03/26/25)

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS TPB (ON SALE 03/26/25)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: LAW OF THE JUNGLE TPB

(ON SALE 03/26/25)

X-FORCE BY GEOFFREY THORNE VOL. 1: FRACTURES TPB

(ON SALE 03/26/25)

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT AFTERMATH OMNIBUS HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER (ON SALE 06/25/25)

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT AFTERMATH OMNIBUS HC

JOE MADUREIRA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/25/25)

FOC 01/20/2025

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC RON LIM ANNIVERSARY COVER

(ON SALE 07/02/25)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC RON LIM SERPENT SOCIETY COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/02/25)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 04/02/25)

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD GONE SANE TPB

(ON SALE 04/02/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY CHIP ZDARSKY:

FATE OF THE FOUR TPB (ON SALE 04/02/25)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH EPIC COLLECTION:

SIEGE OF DARKNESS TPB (ON SALE 04/02/25)

THE SENTRY TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/02/25)

VENOM WAR TPB (ON SALE 04/02/25)

FOC 01/27/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: VENOM TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/09/25)

ANNIHILATION 2099 TPB (ON SALE 04/09/25)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AGAIN TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/09/25)

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS

VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 04/09/25)

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY HULK COVER (ON SALE 07/09/25)

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC MARK BAGLEY ENEMIES COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/09/25)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 1: RED WAVE TPB

(ON SALE 04/09/25)

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE/DEADPOOL TPB

(ON SALE 04/09/25)

X-FACTOR BY MARK RUSSELL VOL. 1:

PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE TPB (ON SALE 04/09/25)

