Marvel Comics Introducing X-Babies Zombies In Today's X-Men Annual

Created by Chris Claremont and Arthur Adams, the X-Babies are child clones of the X-Men created by the interdimensional being Mojo for his satirical Mojoverse entertainment network, and first appeared in Uncanny X-Men Annual #12 in the eighties – following a previous iteration of de-aged teenage X-Men in Uncanny X-Men Annual #10 two years previously from the same creative team.

Since their first appearance, there have been several incarnations of the X-Babies with and without Mojo, and often on the run from him, such as in Excalibur: Mojo Mayhem, X-Men #46-47 and getting their own X-Babies mini-series in 2009 with an AVX spinoff A-Babies Vs. X-Babies one shot in 2012.

Of course, it is now over ten years later. And so today sees a new X-Men Annual #1 looking at the incorporation of Firestar into the main X-Men team, given her own eighties history, it gives us another chance to revisit the X-Babies, forty years on. Clearly, they are looking worse for wear.

Which means Zombie X-Babies. And while this is just a double page spread one-off gag, that was pretty much what their original appearance was as well. And the fanbase and creators just wouldn't leave well alone.

Expect The Toddlin' Dead to be coming to a San Diego Comic-Con near you soonish. And an awful lot of X-Men zombie babies to be processed, Havok.
X-MEN ANNUAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220893
(W) Steve Foxe (A) Andrea DiVito (CA) Stefano Caselli
THE NEWEST X-MAN BURNS UP THE SPOTLIGHT! In a surprising turn of events, Firestar, who had not yet fully embraced Krakoa, was elected to the X-Men at the Hellfire Gala. Her history with her mutant nature is a tumultuous one for many reasons?but her record as a hero is exemplary. Can she wrestle with her past in time to rise to the occasion thrust upon her? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

