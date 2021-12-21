Marvel Comics March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics March 2022 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now and run a bolt of electricity from tip to toe… more as we have it!

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they strive to hold together—no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Take a seat in the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others… Professor X. Emma Frost. Destiny. Mystique. Storm. Nightcrawler. Kate Pryde. Colossus. Sebastian Shaw. Exodus. Mister Sinister. Each of them has their own vision for Krakoa and they're willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

On Sale 3/16

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching—one "What If" that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time…and a revelation that could change everything in this Universe. Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 arrives on March 16.

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by PACO MEDINA

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?!

STRANGE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

On Sale 3/2

Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea, now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. Don't miss the shocking twists, new villains, and unbelievable magical feats as Clea takes Marvel magic to places it's never gone before!

PUNISHER #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by JESÚS SAIZ and PAUL AZACETA

Colors by DAVE STEWART

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

On sale March 2022

As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. After a shocking secret pushes him to become the warlord of the Hand, he now serves the Beast, a role he's been fated to fulfill. Tragedy, war, and rage come together as he takes up his sword and his new armor with the most notorious clan of assassins in the Marvel Universe. Will it mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning?

CARNAGE #1

Written by RAM V

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by KENDRIK "KUNKKA" LIM

On Sale 3/2 The new series will see the Carnage symbiote seeking a new bond after separating from longtime host Cletus Kasady. The two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe but after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone…and deadlier than ever before!

ETERNALS #10

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it's not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don't know won't hurt them…right?

On Sale 3/2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Find out what's behind Door Z in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sara Pichelli. Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city!

On Sale 3/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

In Thompson and Pichelli's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92, discover what really happened to the Lizard. And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around?

On Sale 3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

Written by SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Writers Saladin Ahmed, Zeb Wells, and Cody Ziglar team up with artist Luigi Zagaria for a special one-shot, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY, which will serve as an essential chapter for Monica Rambeau.

On Sale 3/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

And finally, the finale of BEYOND arrives in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93. Writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason close out this hit run with an unforgettable showdown. And you may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for…

On Sale 3/30

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

And the BEYOND era's impact on Miles Morales is far from over. In Saladin Ahmed and Chris Allen's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36, Miles and Shift are lost in the multiverse, and thanks to the Assessor—it could be a one-way trip!

MARAUDERS #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

Teaser Variant Cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

On Sale 3/30 The final Marauder revealed! Starting in March, set sail with writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini for a new era of MARAUDERS. A new creative team calls for a new crew and this one is packed with longtime favorites like Kate Pryde, bright newcomers like Somnus, and a shocking final member—CASSANDRA NOVA! The twisted twin sister of Professor Xavier, Cassandra was introduced during Grant Morrison's revolutionary early 2000s run on NEW X-MEN where she orchestrated the deadliest crime in mutantkind history and left the X-Men's world in chaos. Now the Marauders need her help to untangle a mystery rooted in the earliest days of mutantkind. Do they dare trust her?

Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. Joining Kate and Bishop will be Psylocke, Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, the new mutant hero who debuted earlier this year in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1! But Captain Pryde's crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder, someone no fan will see coming but may be the Marauders' only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past!

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 by Peach Momoko

At the end of the road, Mariko will finally meet the one who's been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who's also Mariko's sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin's giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? Starring a brand-new take on the Silver Samurai, the stakes are high and the emotions are higher as the Yashida saga reaches its dramatic conclusion!

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA On Sale 3/23 Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien. In the spirit of hit titles like X-MEN LEGENDS and MAESTRO, explore an earlier era of Marvel Comics for an all-new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger's past, but hints at what's to come in his future!

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)

Written by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Design Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

On Sale 3/9

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

Hulk: Grand Design – Monster #1

By Jim Rugg



WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, JORDIE BELLAIRE, RHIANNA PRATCHETT, PREETI CHHIBBER AND MORE!

Art by ZOE THOROGOOD, JEN BARTEL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE AND MORE!

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 3/9

· A Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of super hero identities by Hugo award winning writer Charlie Jane Anders

· An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers by award winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett

· A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption from celebrated creator Jordie Bellaire and drawn by rising star Zoe Thorogood

· A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat's greatest failures and latest triumphes by novelist Preeti Chhibber and superstar artists Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage and more!

· The Marvel Comics writing debut of artist Mirka Andolfo and much more!



X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 3/16

When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it's up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends.

X-FORCE ANNUAL #1

NADIA SHAMMAS (W) • Rafael Pimentel (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

MISSION FOR MUTANTKIND!

X-FORCE operates on the fringes of Krakoan society, undertaking the covert ops and dirty jobs the X-MEN can't handle. So who better a target for enemies of mutantkind? ORCHIS makes their deadly move, as WOLVERINE, DOMINO and KID OMEGA are lured into a death trap designed to alter the mutants' destiny! The next wave of X-FORCE adventures begins — and possibly ENDS — here!

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 3/16

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 3/23

Taking place in the aftermath of INFERNO, the fate of mutantkind is under threat and Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. The saga begins in January and concludes in March, and fans can see the covers to the final issues now for their first glimpse at the WOLVERINE VS WOLVERINE showdown that will decide Krakoa's future.

ALIEN #10

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

KING CONAN #4

SHANG-CHI #10

THE THING #5

X-MEN #9

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

NEW SERIES – HAN SOLO IS BACK!

But wait! Isn't HAN still frozen in Carbonite? Yes. But you can't keep a good smuggler down. Set a few years before Episode IV: A New Hope, Han, his partner, CHEWBACCA and GREEDO, embark on a heist for JABBA THE HUTT. It's supposed to be an easy job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? The last page is a jaw-dropper…

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ODYSSEY OF THE ARCHIVIST!

LADY QI'RA'S ultimate plan to reshape the galaxy continues as we focus on one of her most key operatives – the mysterious SAVA MADELIN SUN, former expert in the DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE, now known only as THE ARCHIVIST.

Qi'ra has given this woman a crucial task and put all the resources of CRIMSON DAWN at her disposal. The Archivist's search will find answers to mysteries at the very heart of the EMPIRE'S formation…

…and the ultimate fall of THE JEDI ORDER.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by E.M. GIST

SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA!

ANAKIN and PADMÉ are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties!

But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS!

And, fifty years later, the ship's crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!

STAR WARS #22

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant cover by ROD REIS

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 1 OF 3 "The Last Division"

The time has come for THE REBEL ALLIANCE fleet to bring its final lost division home…

…but to do it, LEIA ORGANA, MON MOTHMA and the other Alliance leaders will need to rely on intelligence provided by the notoriously untrustworthy criminal organization CRIMSON DAWN.

Meanwhile, Starlight Squadron and a group of rogue PATHFINDERS led by KES DAMERON head out on an unauthorized rescue mission to save one of their own…!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

ETERNALLY YOURS! The trap has been set! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are ready to steal the ASCENDANT'S GREATEST TREASURE! But their search for the SPARK ETERNAL will lead them somewhere they never expected…

…back to the place where Aphra's archaeological adventures began!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

T'ONGA'S BOUNTY HUNTERS FACE THEIR

DEADLIEST MISSION YET! T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and LOSHA are plotting to kidnap the leader of a major crime syndicate.

But is the crew walking into a trap?

And what is the diabolical DENGAR planning that could jeopardize everything?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

THE RETURN OF THE HANDMAIDEN! A figure terrifyingly close to VADER'S dark heart returns — but with a shocking new allegiance that threatens total chaos! The band of heroes who have bound themselves to Vader's cause finally learn the true nature of their new lord. And how long can OCHI OF BESTOON keep his desperate secret?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol 1

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol 2

X-Treme X-Men Omnibus Vol 1

A Vs X Omnibus

Heroes Reborn: America's Mightiest Heroes Omnibus

Star Wars Legends: The New Republic Omnibus Vol 1

X-Factor by Peter David Volume 2 Omnibus

What If?: Into The Multiverse Omnibus Vol 1

Ultimates by Millar & Hitch Omnibuses Reprint

Fantastic Four by John Byrne Omnibus Vol 1 Reprint

Marvel Studios Black Widow: The Art of the Movie

Marvel Masterworks: Werewolf by Night Vol 1

Venomnibus by Cates & Stegman HC

King in Black Omnibus

Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol 2 HC

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol 2 HC

Hellions by Zeb Wells HC

X Lives & Death of Wolverine HC

Trade Paper Backs Demon Days Treasury Edition TPB

Amazing Fantasy Treasury Edition TPB

The Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond Vol 3 TPB

Miles Morales Vol 7 TPB

Spider-Woman Vol 4: Devil's Reign TPB

Jane Foster: The Saga of the Mighty Thor TPB

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop TPB

Star Wars: The High Republic Vol 3 TPB

Phoenix Song: Echo TPB

Defenders: There Are No Rules TPB

Reign of X Volume 11

Epic Collections X-Factor Epic Collection: Afterlives

Incredible Hulk Epic Collection: Crossroads Vol 13

Star Wars Legends Epic Collection Tales of the Jedi Volume 2

She-Hulk Epic Collection: Breaking the Fourth Wall

Silver Surfer Epic Collection: Parable

Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons

Avengers Epic Collection Operation Galactic Storm

Ghost Rider Epic Collection: Hell on Wheels

Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection Vol 5

Marvel-Verse: Jane Foster The Mighty Thor

Spider-Gwen: Deal with the Devil

Black Panther Legends GN-TPB

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol 2