Marvel Comics Promises To Kill Off Doctor Strange In September

Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness will be in cinemas in March 2022. Doctor Strange will also appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home out in December this year. So it is doubtful that Marvel Comics will actually kill off Doctor Strange in the comics. Yet that, today, is what they are threatening to do. With a new comic book series, The Death Of Doctor Strange, out in September this year and billed as "the final saga of Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme." They promise more information next week, leaving us to mull over what it might mean, through the weekend. It's not like Doctor Strange has his own comic book series anymore, though he occasionally pops up in comics such as Strange Academy, X-Men, and Avengers.

Doctor Stephen Strange was created by Steve Ditko and first appeared in Strange Tales #110 in 1963. He serves as the Sorcerer Supreme, the primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats. Inspired by stories of black magic and Chandu the Magician, Strange was created to bring a different kind of character and themes of mysticism to Marvel Comics. The character begins as a highly talented but egotistical surgeon who loses the ability to operate after a car crash severely damages his hands beyond repair. Searching the globe for healing, he encounters the Ancient One, the Sorcerer Supreme. Strange becomes his student and learns to be a master of both the mystical and the martial arts. He acquires an assortment of magical objects, including the powerful Eye of Agamotto and Cloak of Levitation, and takes up residence in a mansion referred to as the Sanctum Sanctorum in Greenwich Village, New York City. Strange assumes the title of Sorcerer Supreme and, with his friend and valet Wong, defends the world from mystical threats. The character was first portrayed in live-action by Peter Hooten in the 1978 television film Dr. Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.