Marvel Decides Carnage by Torunn Grønbekk & Pere Pérez Must Now Be 15+

Solicited as a T+ Teens And Up comic, Marvel has decided that Carnage has to be a Parental Advisory comic book rather than for young teenagers

In 2001, under Bill Jemas and Joe Quesada, Marvel Comics withdrew from the Comics Code Authority and established its own rating system for its publications. This was as a result of the Comcis Code refusing to approve of X-Force #116 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred over violence and queer content. It also saved Marvel money and withdrew a layer of editorial oversight, which improved timeliness. The ratings have changed further over the past twenty-odd years, and are now formalised thus:

ALL AGES – Appropriate for all ages.

– Appropriate for all ages. T – Appropriate for most readers, but parents are advised that they might want to read before or with younger children.

– Appropriate for most readers, but parents are advised that they might want to read before or with younger children. T+ TEENS AND UP – Appropriate for teens 13 and above.

– Appropriate for teens 13 and above. PARENTAL ADVISORY – Appropriate for 15 and up. Similar to T+, but featuring more mature themes and/or more graphic imagery. Recommended for teen and adult readers.

– Appropriate for 15 and up. Similar to T+, but featuring more mature themes and/or more graphic imagery. Recommended for teen and adult readers. EXPLICIT CONTENT – 18+ years old.

The last one hasn't been used for some time since the Deadpool MAX series. Even Miracleman, with all its F-bombs., N-words and the infamous #15, is at "Parental Advisory". But joining it, it seems, will be Carnage #1 and #2, the first issue out on the 15th of November. Solicited as a T+ Teens And Up comic, the Powers That Be have decided that Carnage has to be a Parental Advisory comic book instead. I wonder what it was that Torunn Grønbekk wrote or Pere Pérez drew that triggered the switch?

CARNAGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230663

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Pere Perez (CA) Paulo Siqueira

Every symbiote needs a host. And for CARNAGE, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it's time for a reunion… DON'T MISS this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of CARNAGE's story – one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $5.99

CARNAGE #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230611

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Pere Perez (CA) Paulo Siqueira

FLASH IN THE DARKNESS! CLETUS KASADY has been reborn! But to truly ascend to absolute power, he needs two things: loyal followers and a worthy nemesis. Meanwhile, FLASH THOMPSON becomes convinced that a series of increasingly horrifying murders are all connected. But who is CARNAGE'S true target? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $4.99

