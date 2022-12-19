Marvel Gets A New Predator #1 For March 2023

Looks like it was a delay on licenced title approvals that saw only a chunk of Marvel Comics' March 2023 solicits released last week rather than the full monty. Now we have news of a second Predator series by Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz from Marvel beginning in 2023, now that issues with the lawsuit have been dismissed.

"Marvel's highly-anticipated foray into the terrifying Predator universe began this past August in Ed Brisson and Kev Walker's PREDATOR #1! Delivering all the explosive action and relentless horror that fans of the pop culture phenomenon crave, PREDATOR introduced a brand-new protagonist, Theta Berwick, who stalks the spaceways on a mission to rid the galaxy of the lethal alien killers, the Yautja. Her quest for vengeance has only just started and this March, she'll increase her kill count on a brand-new hunt in PREDATOR #1! Joined by rising star artist Netho Diaz, Ed Brisson will kick off the explosive next chapter of PREDATOR with a brand-new series that continues Theta's thrilling journey! Set years after the opening arc, the new series will be perfect for newcomers and a must read for fans of Brisson's PREDATOR run so far. The epic new saga will introduce a host of new characters trapped fighting for their lives against three distinct Predators. Each Predator uses their vicious skills and alarming expertise in distinct and terrifying ways but they all share the same objective: HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren't the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sites – and they've been searching for this game preserve for a long time. Prepare for a brutal, carnage-filled adventure that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head!"

"As a lifelong Predator fan — ever since seeing the first at the drive-in theatre at too-young-of-an-age — writing the comic has been an absolute dream gig," Brisson said. "I've been thrilled at fan reaction and how I've been able to bring Theta into Predator lore — a bad-ass hunter we haven't seen the likes of since Dutch took down the Jungle Hunter back in 1987."

"My only problem with our first series was that it was over too soon! I waned, no…needed, to write more in this universe," he continued. "Thankfully, we're coming back, with incredible newcomer Netho Diaz on art, to tell a tale that ties into film continuity, while breaking new ground. We've got a new cast, new Predators, and some huge surprises in store! If you've read and enjoyed our first series, you are not going to want to miss out

PREDATOR #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 3/8