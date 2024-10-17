Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: christmas, Comics, Gerry Duggan, lee garbett, leonardo romero, Luciano Vecchio, Marvel Comics, Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish, phil noto

Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish: One-Shot Out in December for X'Mas

Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish, an anthology of Christmas stories featuring the superheroes you know, comes out on December 4th.

This December, get in the holiday spirit with a special new Marvel Comics one-shot: Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish! What's that? Why, it's Tales to Astonish for Christmas! Yes, in the great Marvel tradition, behold the many ways your favorite heroes celebrate the season with stories starring the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Spider-Man! Brought to you by a lineup of acclaimed Marvel talent, these three heartwarming, inspirational, and action-packed stories are suited for any reader to enjoy, making them the perfect gift for the Marvel fans in your life! There are Tales to Astonish for every season! Marvel wants to make sure of that!

Today, fans can check out all four covers, including pieces by Luciano Vecchio and Leonardo Romero, along with a wraparound homage cover by Lee Garbett and a hidden gem cover from industry legends Gil Kane and John Romita Sr. Plus, check out a sneak peek at all three tales!

Marvel Tales to Astonish Contents

Here's what fans of both Marvel and Christmas can look forward to!

First, you're invited to the Fantastic Four's Holiday Party! But when an uninvited guest decides to spread doom instead of cheer, the FF jump into action in this delightful story from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto .

and artist . Then, in a tale of Hanukkahs past, Kitty Pryde scrambles to save the day while shopping for gifts for her new teammates—the Uncanny X-Men! Daniel Kibblesmith and Pat Olliffe deliver this X-tra special adventure packed with merry mutant cameos and callbacks to classic X-Men stories!

and deliver this X-tra special adventure packed with merry mutant cameos and callbacks to classic X-Men stories! Can Spider-Man stick to his New Year's resolution as well as he sticks to walls? Find out as Peter Parker and Miles Morales ring in the New Year as only Spider-Men can in a spectacular tale by Gene Luen Yang and Dylan Burnett.

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1 – 75960621158600111

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH & GENE LUEN YANG

Art by PHIL NOTO, PAT OLLIFFE & DYLAN BURNETT

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Wraparound Homage Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT – 75960621158600121

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO – 75960621158600131

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by GIL KANE & JOHN ROMITA SR. – 75960621158600116

On Sale 12/4

Check out the artwork and preorder MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1 at your local comic shop. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

