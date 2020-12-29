Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade

President Donald Trump issued several Presidential pardons before the end of his presidency, several which have been somewhat controversial. These included four American mercenaries from Blackwater, who were jailed for a 2007 massacre in Iraq, which included children. Trump also pardoned political allies who had worked on his behalf, such as Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, as well as family members like Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner.

But amid the media furore, we couldn't help but notice the pardon of one Christopher Wade. The White House stated that "President Trump granted a full pardon to Christopher Wade. Isaac Perlmutter, Mark Templeton, and numerous current and former law-enforcement officials supported Wade's pardon. Mr Wade served two years' probation after pleading guilty to various cyber-crimes. Since his conviction, he has shown remorse and sought to make his community a safer place."

What Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter's involvement involved is unknown. Ike is a personal friend of Trump, and a local member of Trump's club, Mar-A -Lago. Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura were two of Trump's biggest donors, with around $25 million of donations supporting Trump's unsuccessful 2020 campaign alone. Laura served on Trump's Inauguration Committee four years ago, and Trump appointed Ike to the Veterans Affairs Department.

Mark Templeton was the President of Citrix Systems from 1998 and was also made CEO in 2001, until 2015, later joining DigitalOceans as CEO. He also contributed the maximum allowed by law to Jeb Bush's 2016 Presidential Campaign. He has donated to the Republican National Committee and John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Tim Mahoney, and Ron Klein.

But as for Christopher Wade? Nothing. From the Southern District of New York, his sentence is under seal, as are the offences under which he is convicted. It was down to the White House to define that they were related to cyber-crimes.

Does anyone have an idea as to how he may have come to the attention of Perlmutter, Templeton or Trump? What he did to gain Ike Perlmutter's campaigning zeal is unknown, and Ike's representatives did not reply to Bleeding Cool. Anyone care to fill us in?