Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: iron fist, Marvel In 2025

Marvel In 2025: The Ghost Fist Walks

Marvel In 2025: The Ghost Fist Walks... Danny Rand is returning in a rather incorporeal fashion for next year.

Article Summary Marvel in 2025 prepares for a thrilling new chapter with the arrival of Ghost Fist.

Could Iron Fist's spirit return as a new form of Ghost Rider with unique powers?

Mystery deepens with a QR Code reveal hinting at Iron Fist's spectral journey.

The Ghost Fist tale interlinks with X-Men's time-travel saga against a powerful foe.

As I mentioned today, Bleeding Cool, like many folks, has got a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we are already starting to roll out a few articles which are wondering what they might mean. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. And next up is… The Ghost Fist Walks.

Danny Rand, The Iron Fist met his end earlier this year. Might The Ghost Fist involve his return in spiritual or corporal form? Or might it involve some version of the Ghost Rider? Might Iron Fist, as a ghost, possess someone as a new spirit of vengeance, gifting others with Iron Fist's abilities and possessing presence? Have I given this more thought than anyone expected me to? Possibly. There are certainly a number of versions of Ghost Rider from the past, present, and future, as well as sideways looks like Hellverine and the like. But the QR Code that came with the last issue of Iron Fist gave us this image…

Just in case you never scanned it to see… it does appear he has been thoroughly snuffed out. And now the Ghost Fist walks among us…

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!