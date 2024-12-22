Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, Utgard

Marvel In 2025: Utgard Rises but Who Is The Man With The Hammer?

Article Summary Utgard, the Land Of True Things, introduces Elder Gods into Marvel's 2025 plans.

Thor and Loki previously tested by Utgard-Loki, hint at a new storyline.

Speculation: Will Thor's son Magni or Jane Foster wield the hammer again?

Bishop and Cable navigate time to confront a new threat in Timeslide #1.

Utgard, the Land Of True Things, is a place outside the Ten Realms and all realities. It is home to five exiled Elder Gods of Earth who escaped the Demogorge, the Utgard-Loki, Toranos, Kemur, Mejed, and Nrgl as well as Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, who created the Asgardians to feed on the energies they released at the end of each Ragnarok cycle. Thor and Loki were tricked by Utgard-Loki to travel to Utgard in order to test them. Recently, Gaea sent Toranos to test her son Thor. And now it seems it will have a greater presence for Marvel.

Bleeding Cool has been getting the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide comic book looking to the future. We are likely to have quite a few articles breaking them down as a result and a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up for your browsing convenience.

And that includes teasing "Utgard Rises". A greater presence for these elder Gods in the Marvel Universe in 2025? And also asking "Who Is The Man With The Hammer?"… could it be Thor's pan-dimensional son Magni returned? Might Jane Foster be up for another round? We haven't heard from Eric Masterson in a while either.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

