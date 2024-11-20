Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Magni, thor

Son Of The Enchantress and More in Immortal Thor #17 (Big Spoilers)

Son Of The Enchantress and More in today's Immortal Thor #17 from Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldus (Big Spoilers)

When you mess with Enchantress, you are playing with the monkey's paw,… and a paw clutching Mjolnir from within an Infinity Gauntlet. Yet the Immortal Thor thinks he knows best.

Just get the language right, when it comes to restoring Strange Academy student Iric Brorson, the child of the Enchantress and Asgardian palace guard named Bror to life, something that needs both their powers, as Thor believed he failed Iric. Something the Enchantress is happy to play on.

That would be Ove, son of Enchantress and Namor from a Captain Marvel future that followed the second of two wars that scorched the Earth and the fall of civilization.

"Do you honestly think I would choose a child from a future that will never be over a baby I held in my arms?" That, in comics, is called taking the Brevoort. After the questions asked of Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, over Bleeding Cool's report that Ike Perlmutter had demoted the X-Men at Marvel and was preventing Marvel from publishing any Fantastic Four comics over Marvel's issues with Fox Studios.

At the time he replied, "My denying rumors isn't likely to keep anybody who's prone to paranoia from panicking. But really, does this even seem remotely plausible to people? Does it make any sense? Folks have a very strange idea as to the way a business is run." Taken as a denial of Bleeding Cool's story, it was actually a criticism of Perlmutter's edicts.

And so we have a different child of the Enchantress, back from the dead. Not Iric, not Ove, not Albvi and not even Keep.

Indeed, that future was that of Magni Thorson, the future son of Enchantress and Thor. And a sign that Immortal Thor writer Al Ewing has been hitting Marvel Unlimited again.

And a future Thor who undid events leading to this future by going back in time and blending his divine and mortal consciousnesses together again, so that this future would never be…

… until a little sorcery came along.

Magni Thorson, the Thor of the noughties, created by Dan Jurgens and Scot Eaton in 2003 in Thor Vol 2 #68, and twenty-one years later, he's back in the game…

IMMORTAL THOR #17

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240892

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE GODS OF MIDGARD RISE! Four new gods walked the Earth, called by Thor's foes to be his death – a man of fire, a man of stone, a beast of wrath and a trickster-serpent. All had reason to hate the thunder god…and working together, they had the power to end an All-Father's reign. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and what broke him at last. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $4.99

