Marvel Launches Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest In July Ann Nocenti and Paolo Villanelli team up for a new Captain Marvel series this July, Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest, to follow Kelly Thompson.

Ann Nocenti and Paolo Villanelli team up for a new Captain Marvel series this July, Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest, to follow the finale of Kelly Thompson's run on Captain Marvel. Ann Nocenti is best known as a longtime Marvel editor but also acclaimed Daredevil writer and co-creator of Longshot. and Paolo Villanelli is recently known for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

Fans will get to see Captain Marvel pushed to her limits as she take on a powerful villain duo consisting of one of the original Captain Marvel's greatest foes AND a brand-new cosmic mastermind with a devastating plan for the entire universe. And she won't be alone! Carol will inspire a new group of young heroes who will lend their strength to her on this harrowing mission across the stars! After facing off against the Brood with the X-Men and losing someone she holds dear, Carol Danvers needs a break. She's not about to get it now! A slinky cosmic threat comes for Earth's Mightiest, and they know just who to recruit to really wreck Carol's world – a surprise legacy villain! Don't miss this extraordinary new adventure as Carol rockets from Kelly Thompson's record-breaking run and slingshots from the Harpswell Sound to the far reaches of the galaxy!

Ann Nocenti: "I became curious about Carol Danvers during Kelly Sue DeConnick's iconic run on the book, because of how great her work is, but also at how deft Kelly Sue is at drawing in and embracing female readers. "Her Carol Corps is inspiring. Then I read some of Kelly Thompson's work on the book, and her stories are so much rollicking fun, I fell in love with Carol Danvers all over again. Captain Marvel is a sassy, funny, kick-ass hoot, and so much fun to write.

Ann Nocenti: "I came up with wild story set on an alien planet at the edge of a black hole in space, but the space odyssey is tethered by Carol's friends (and a couple love interests) in Harpswell, Maine. Sarah Brunstad is a brilliant editor, she was inspiring to work with. You have a wacky idea? Sarah will help you make it happen. And Paolo Villanelli is a fabulous artist, he nails every panel, every scene, every issue. Literally, a dream artist to work with. Gorgeous art, plus together we are creating some new characters — a duet of villains and a team of heroes — and Paolo's designs are so tender, ferocious and cool, he's making it so easy to write this book. And we're re-designing a great Jim Starlin legacy character! So Captain Marvel gets swept up in space adventure with some doom and gloom teenagers who believe the planet's already wrecked, why bother building a family or career? Carol of course, gets that gleam in her eye, like, 'Game on, I'll show you how to live.'"

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

On Sale 7/5