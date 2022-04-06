Marvel Makes Luke Cage Mayor Of New York City For 50th Anniversary

It had been running through the Devil's Reign Daredevil event comic book from Marvel, as the heroes of New York went up against the mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk, otherwise known as the Kingpin of Crime. Daredevil and Kingpin had a little more multi-media presence of late from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, as well as Daredevil, Luke Cage and the rest coming to Disney+. The Devil's Reign comic book saw Luke Cage standing as a candidate for mayor against Wilson Fisk in an attempt to take him down legitimately before civil war took to the streets.

Though not before Tony Stark also thought he's have a go. Or at least The Chameleon posing as Tony Stark.

At the beginning of the year, Bleeding Cool speculated how Devil's Reigh Omega might go as it promised "In the wake of one of the most visceral Marvel stories ever, New York City stands remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under — with eight million people turned against them! The shocking outcome to Marvel's NYC mayoral race, the fate of Elektra as the Woman Without Fear, and more exciting developments will emerge from the ashes of Kingpin's takeover," And with Bleeding Cool asking "Maybe with Luke Cage as Mayor of New York? Maybe with the Thunderbolts getting their own series? Lots of possibilities."

And both of those are now a thing. And just in time for Luke Cage's 50th anniversary. With Devil's Reign: Omega to wrap this all up and set up the new status quo. We said that Kingpin was to be gone from New York and that there was a new regime coming in our recent Amazing Spider-Man #1 spoilery gossip piece…

More anniversary shenanigans – maybe a rescheduled Luke Cage: City On Fire? Or will new continuity prevent it? Either way, here's Dan Panosian's cover for this issue which gives it all away…

DEVILS REIGN #6 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220913

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

Wilson Fisk's hubris as mayor of New York has cast the city in the waiting arms of a cadre of dangerous and deadly super villains! Worse still, Fisk's vendetta against the heroes who have stood against him for so long has left the city defenseless. You may think you've heard a tale like this before, but there will be no last minute bargains struck between Fisk and the heroes, no truce to stop the fighting and no mutual parting of the ways. Just blood, sweat and tears! Trust us, True Believer, you have NO IDEA what's coming – or the effect it will have on the Marvel Universe! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $5.99