Marvel Multiverse Gets Spider-Verse Expansion For October Next Year

The Multiverse Role-Playing Game will get a Marvel launch later this month. And it will be getting Spider-Verse expansion at the end of 2024.

The Multiverse Role Playing Game from Marvel Comics isn't even out yet, it has a launch of later this month. But it will be getting another extension in late 2024, based on the Spider-Verse from Marvel's Spider-Man comic books and from the Sony animated Spider-Man movies. Written by Matt Forbeck, award-winning and New York Times-bestselling author and game designer, nominated for 28 Origins Awards and won 15, it will be published on the 1st of October 2024. It will follow his X-Men Expansion to the Marvel Multi-Verse Role-Playing Game which will be out in April next year and The Cataclysm of Kang, for November this year…

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION

Hardcover $49.99 256 pages

Everything you need to know about the world of Spider-Man for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game! Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! The SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION takes you deep into the life of Marvel's most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones

Matt Forbeck, Francesco Manna, Jesus Aburtov

On Sale Date: 02 April 2024 $49.99 256 pages

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game's first full-sized sourcebook is here, focusing on the Uncanny X-Men!"To me, my X-Men!" This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the strangest super heroes of all: the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, the X-Men Sourcebook is jammed full of vital information about Marvel's most popular mutants, including dozens of new profiles for characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders. It also includes full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, plus plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!

by Matt Forbeck, Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov Hardcover – November 14, 2023

Kang the Conqueror crosses the Multiverse to find the greatest weapon in any reality, and only your Super Heroes can stop him! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times Best Seller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, THE CATACLYSM OF KANG features a series of six linked adventures, one for each Rank of characters, 1 through 6. Play through with a new team each time, or form a campaign that takes players from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! The book also includes dozens of brand-new character profiles for use in your game. Your adventures in the Marvel Multiverse start now!

by Matt Forbeck, Mike Bowden, Iban Coello

August 1, 2023

Welcome to the Marvel Multiverse! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes – or create entirely new ones – and put an end to the sinister plots of the most menacing Super Villains in the Marvel Multiverse! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and includes all new chapter-opening splash pages by Mike Bowden along with illustrations from Marvel's incredible army of artists. The Core Rulebook features all the rules you need to play – including quick character creation, bombastic combat and scores of amazing powers – plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel's greatest heroes and villains. All you need is this book, three standard dice and some friends. The Marvel Multiverse is calling! Come join the fun!

