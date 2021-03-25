Marvel President Dan Buckley's Letter To Stores About Diamond And PRH

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Marvel Comics was moving its exclusive direct market business away from Diamond Comic Distributors in favour of Penguin Random House. Although retailers could still order through Diamond, as a wholesale customer of PRH. Though, as Bleeding Cool emphasised, "You can order Marvel through Diamond and through PRH. But PRH won't charge you freight."

President Of Marvel Entertainment, Dan Buckley, wrote a letter to comic book retailers. It reads as follows;

Over the past year, your resilience has kept our industry moving forward in the face of extraordinary uncertainty and change. Comics are here to stay, and we are ready to start a new path for the industry to grow and evolve.

Earlier today, we announced Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS) will be the exclusive worldwide distributor for Marvel's newly published and backlist comic books, trade collections, and graphic novels to comic shops, beginning with books going on sale starting October 1. We are confident this new partnership with PRHPS will create more strategic opportunities for your businesses, grow the Direct Market, and bring you more flexibility, reliability, and efficiency in ordering Marvel books.

To give you enough time to manage any transitions to their systems, please look through PRHPS's materials to learn more about their resources and benefits. Marvel and PRHPS will be sharing more information over the coming weeks, but for any questions, we encourage you to reach out to PRHPS customer service directly.

Marvel's goal will always be to tell the best stories we can to inspire, entertain, and help drive fans to your stores. Like us, PRHPS believes in great stories and the brick-and-mortar shops that carry them. We thank Diamond for their many years of support and partnership, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Diamond in other areas.

In the next few weeks, Marvel and PRHPS will host a virtual session to update you all on what this change will mean. We will share more details on this event soon.

We are excited to begin this new chapter, and we are confident Penguin Random House will be a powerful resource and partner for you and your businesses.

Please continue to stay safe, and thank you for everything you do.

Dan Buckley

President, Marvel Entertainment

1290 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10104