Marvel Preview Double Feature: Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4

Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4 are out from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Alien #7, an authourized sequel for once around here…
ALIEN #7
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210665
JUL210667 – ALIEN #7 CAMUNCOLI VAR – $3.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall
THE SEARCH FOR SANCTUARY BEGINS!
• A small colony of "Spinners," looking to lead a simpler life, have nearly completed terraforming a moon.
• A ship crashes into their Eden from the heavens.
• A terror is unleashed.
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210665 ALIEN #7, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210667 ALIEN #7 CAMUNCOLI VAR, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210665 ALIEN #7, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210665 ALIEN #7, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210665 ALIEN #7, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
…and then a preview of Gamma Flight #4, a comic about all of Hulk's d-list side members, you know, like the people want.
GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210703
JUL210704 – GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
JUL210705 – GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) ZIRCHER VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
CHILDREN OF MONSTERS!
Skaar, the son of Hulk, and Dionne, daughter of [REDACTED]. Get the origin story of the Marvel Universe's newest, deadliest gamma mutate! Plus: Absorbing Man pushes his abilities to the max – and it goes badly. Rick Jones and Del Frye make a desperate move – that grants them new, horrifying abilities. This team of Hulk hunters is breaking apart… and their enemy knows it. Don't miss this issue's immortal revelations!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210704 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing (A) Lan Medina (CA) Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210705 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) ZIRCHER VAR, by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Patrick Zircher, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210703 GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5), by (W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4 are in stores on Wednesday.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.