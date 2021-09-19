Marvel Preview Double Feature: Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4

Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4 are out from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Alien #7, an authourized sequel for once around here…

ALIEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210667 – ALIEN #7 CAMUNCOLI VAR – $3.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Marc Aspinall

THE SEARCH FOR SANCTUARY BEGINS!

• A small colony of "Spinners," looking to lead a simpler life, have nearly completed terraforming a moon.

• A ship crashes into their Eden from the heavens.

• A terror is unleashed. Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99

…and then a preview of Gamma Flight #4, a comic about all of Hulk's d-list side members, you know, like the people want.

GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210704 – GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

JUL210705 – GAMMA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5) ZIRCHER VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

CHILDREN OF MONSTERS!

Skaar, the son of Hulk, and Dionne, daughter of [REDACTED]. Get the origin story of the Marvel Universe's newest, deadliest gamma mutate! Plus: Absorbing Man pushes his abilities to the max – and it goes badly. Rick Jones and Del Frye make a desperate move – that grants them new, horrifying abilities. This team of Hulk hunters is breaking apart… and their enemy knows it. Don't miss this issue's immortal revelations! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99

Alien #7 and Gamma Flight #4 are in stores on Wednesday.