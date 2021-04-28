Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961

Is it the Human Torch? That's what this Fantastic Four-related page grabbed from the new Marvel Previews suggests when it comes to a promise from Marvel that we will be getting the biggest change to a Fantastic Four member since the comic book debuted 60 years ago, in 1961. Previously, a "profound" change had been solicited, this seems to take it further.

What are the clues? Well, we have the upcoming wedding of Doctor Doom and Victorious. We have Human Torch and his own soulmate. We have the intervention of Skrulls and the reminder that Human Torch used to live with Lyja, the Skrull who impersonated Alica Masters. And today's Fantastic Four, which reveals that Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters' Skrull adopted daughter, N'Kalla, used to go and look at the seized body of Alicia Masters on the Skrull homeworld.

Here's what's coming, if you want to join the dots… it can't just be a new marriage, we've had those before in the Fantastic Four. What could it be?

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210539

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva, Javier Rodriguez (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 1: "Betrothal" The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife… And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable! Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

MARVEL COMICS

APR210864

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 2: "Royal Wedding"

You are cordially commanded to Latveria for the greatest wedding ceremony in the history of the Marvel Universe…far greater than that lowly, uninspired and commonplace wedding of Reed Richards and whoever that woman was. These are the nuptials of our beloved leader, Victor Von Doom, and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious. Attendance is mandatory. Special guest stars: PRINCE NAMOR and the BLACK PANTHER. 32 PGS./Rated TIn Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210631

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: "The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!"

This issue, DOCTOR DOOM's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther!

Rated TIn Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99