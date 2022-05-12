Marvel Reveals New Trans Character, Escapade, For Pride & X-Men

In last year's Marvel's Voices: Pride, Marvel introduced a new Krakoan X-Men character, Somnus, who has recently become a semi-major character in the Marauders comic book. And now, Marvel will be doing the same with this year's Marvel's Voices: Pride, with Escapade, in a news story by Charlie Jane Anders, Ted Brandt, Ro Stein, and Tamra Bonvillain.

Escapade, whose real name is Shela Sexton, is a trans mutant who can instantaneously switch physical locations with another person or trade any specific physical or abstract attribute such as possessions, organizational status, skills, superhuman powers, and even situations! Escapade is only able to maintain the power for a few hours at a time and must be within 7 feet of her target, and the more complex the switch, the higher the chance of a mishap. Luckily for Escapade, she has an invaluable partner at her side, her tech-savvy best friend Morgan Red, along with a tool belt containing an arsenal of stolen tools and devices. Together, Escapade and Morgan tear through the Marvel Universe as professional thieves, stealing from criminal and corrupt organizations…until a meeting with Emma Frost and Destiny changes the course of Escapade's life forever. "I have loved the Marvel Universe for as long as I can remember, and may or may not sing the Spider-Man cartoon theme in the shower on a regular basis. So I was so thrilled to be able to introduce a brand-new hero to stand alongside all of my favorites," Anders said. "I hope that Escapade and Morgan Red will inspire trans and non-binary people everywhere to believe that they, too, can fight for justice with the power of creativity and chosen family."

"Now more than ever, we need a hero like Shela Sexton for people to look up to," Brandt explained. "It was a real honor and a privilege to be a part of her creation process!" "It's very exciting to be part of bringing a new character into Marvel comics," Stein added. "Working with Charlie Jane's script was a lot of fun, and I hope people enjoy reading about Escapade as much as we did putting together her first outing on the page." The 20-page adventure in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will introduce Escapade and reveal her career as a super hero/thief, as well as explore her life as a trans mutant in the Marvel Universe. MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 only marks the beginning of Escapade's saga as she becomes entangled with the X-Men and a deadly prophecy is unveiled in her future. Fans can look forward to Escapade's return in the fall in a special story arc of NEW MUTANTS guest-written by Anders.

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, TED BRANDT, RO STEIN, LORENZO SUZI, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, KEI ZAMA, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by NICK ROBLES – 75960620405200111

Variant Cover by AMY REEDER – 75960620405200121

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL – 75960620405200141

Variant Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE – 75960620405200151

Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL – 75960620405200131

On Sale 6/22