Marvel Rivals #1 Comic With Free Jeff The Land Shark Digital Download

The Marvel Rivals #1 print comic now comes with a free Jeff The Land Shark digital download "Unlimited Appetite" spray

Article Summary Get a free digital Jeff the Land Shark spray with Marvel Rivals #1 comic.

Players explore Tokyo 2099's time rift in Marvel Rivals PvP shooter game.

Follow teams led by Peni Parker and Spider-Man with opposing strategies.

Collects Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1-6, featuring dynamic map battles.

At the behest of retailers, the print edition of the Marvel Rivals #1 comic will now include a digital download code for an exclusive Jeff the Land Shark Marvel Rivals "Unlimited Appetite" game spray. Previous editions of print comic books based on online games that offer exclusive digital assets as part of the purchase have proved rather successful for Marvel and DC, and this last-minute change, combined with the popularity of the game and the character, is likely to spur consumer demand and lead to lines down the street, like used to happen with Fortnite.

"MARVEL RIVALS #1 thrusts readers into the Marvel Rivals Multiverse where a time rift has emerged in Tokyo 2099, damaging the Web of Life and Destiny. Now, two teams led by Peni Parker and Spider-Man are racing to save it—but they have very different ideas on how to do that! Marvel Rivals is a new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store and MarvelRivals.com."

MARVEL RIVALS #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250683

(W) Paul Allor (A) Luca Claretti (CA) Tokitokoro

SPINNING OFF THE BRAND NEW HIT VIDEO GAME SENSATION! Tokyo 2099. The time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world's heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other? Collecting the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic (2024) #1-6 for the first time in print! ONE-SHOT Rated T In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $6.99

MARVEL RIVALS #1 FEDERICO SABBATINI VARIANT

MARVEL RIVALS #1 PEACH MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT

MARVEL RIVALS #1 TBD ARTIST VARIANT

