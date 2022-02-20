Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man tops the charts again, DC Comics suffers from making their Batman book monthly.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #89 Thor #22 X-Men #8 X Deaths Of Wolverine #3 Hulk #4 Batman The Knight #2 Detective Comics #1053 Nightwing #11 Venom #5 Justice League #72

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Rodman Comics: Marvel crushed it this week. We had new customers coming in saying another store did not get any Marvel comics this week so that boosted demand.

Ssalefish Comics: Spider-Man and Batman ploughed through the competition but we had impressive numbers from Hulk, Venom, X-Lives of Wolverine, and Devil's Reign. I honestly am pleased that Devil's Reign pulls the kind of numbers it does but I wish those readers had been around for Chip Zdarsky's excellent Daredevil run. Hopefully, they will stay when the new #1 launches.

Graham Crackers Comics: Hulk was the strongest this week, barely beating Thor for our top spot. Iron Fist barely made the top 10, which was surprising given the speculative nature of that issue.

