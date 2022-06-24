Marvel To Republish & Finish Miracleman: The Silver Age From October

It was first published by Eclipse Comics as Miracleman #23, the first issue of Miracleman: The Silver Age by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham in 1992. Ten years after the successful revival of the character as Marvelman in Warrior Magazine. Only one more issue was published before Eclipse went bankrupt.

After republishing the Alan Moore/Garry Leach/Alan Davis/Chick Austen/Rick Veitch/John Totleben run, Marvel Comics moved to the Neil Gaiman/Mark Buckingham run planning to republish the series in 2016, but that did not happen due to further legal issues. Now everything has been sorted, Marvel is to publish Miracleman: The Silver Age #1 in October 2022, with the subsequent issues to follow. The first unpublished material will be in December 2022 with Miracleman: The Silver Age #3.

The wait is over! Just in time for the 40th anniversary of Miracleman's modern era, Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's groundbreaking MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE SAGA will return this October! The two visionary comic talents will complete their unfinished MIRACLEMAN storyline "The Silver Age," including remastered editions of the first two published issues, complete with new artwork and bonus material. The series will follow the previously announced MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB, the new collection containing Gaiman and Buckingham's first MIRACLEMAN series. After 30 years, fans will finally see the full incredible story of Young Miracleman with more to come! Young Miracleman — the lost member of the Miracleman Family — is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world? "We're back! And after thirty years away it is both thrilling and terrifying," Buckingham said. "Neil and I have had these stories in our heads since 1989 so it is amazing to finally be on the verge of sharing them with our readers. "I have pushed myself to my limit to craft something special for these issues. Cinematic in approach, clean and elegant, drawing on the best of my own style but also paying homage to the exceptional talents of all who came before us, whose unique visions have shaped this ground-breaking series over forty years, and the 1950's Marvelman foundations on which it was built." It's the story the comic book industry has waited decades for! Don't miss this historic moment when MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1 arrives at long last this October!

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Marvelman was a superhero comic book created by Mick Anglo for publisher L. Miller & Son in the UK in 1954, when they ran out of Captain Marvel strips to publish, when DC Comics won their legal case against Fawcett over trademark similarities to Superman. The series ran until 1963 and was revived by Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine from Quality Communications in 1982, written by Alan Moore and initially drawn by Garry Leach and then Alan Davis. That story was then reprinted and continued by Eclipse Comics in the USA, renamed Miracleman, with artists Chuck Austen, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben, then continued further past its conclusion by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham until Eclipse folded. What rights were in dispute and Todd McFarlane, who bought the assets of Eclipse, planned to publish comic books, which ended up in the courts. Marvel Comics was meant to have bought all possible rights, reprinted the previously published stories as well as classic stories from the fifties. Now, thirteen years after that purchase, Marvel will finally be finishing the story that began forty years ago. And thirty years after Gaiman and Buckingham's story was so rudely interrupted.