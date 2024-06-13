Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: donald duck, thor, what if

Marvel Officially Publishes What If… Donald Duck Became Thor?

What If Donald Duck Was Thor? in September from Marvel Italia team Steve Behling, Riccardo Secchi and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio.

Later this month, the highly anticipated Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 hits stands, marking a historic collaboration between Marvel Comics and Disney storytelling! Following that landmark issue, the Marvel mythos continues to be infused with Disney magic in new What If…? one-shots. Following July's Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1, Donald Duck embarks on another Marvel Comics adventure in September's MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1! MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 is inspired by Thor's legendary first Marvel Comics appearance: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber's Journey Into Mystery #83. Crafted by a team of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio—MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 puts a quack-tastic twist on this foundational comic story as pop culture's most iconic duck wields Thor's hammer in an epic battle against alien invaders! IS THIS FOWL WORTHY OF THE HAMMER OF THOR?! When Donald Duck chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for! He comes across the Stone Ducks from Saturn preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the POWER OF THOR! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save Duckburg before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of the Mighty Thor's thunderous origin! "When we saw the designs for the Stone Ducks of Saturn and The Destroyer we literally laughed out loud," Editor Mark Paniccia shared. "I can honestly say I never thought I'd see something like this in my career. I gotta pinch myself to make sure it's not a dream."

Including a cover by Walt Simonson that homages one of his most iconic Thor covers…

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1

Plot by STEVE BEHLING

Written by RICCARDO SECCHI

Art and Cover by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Donald Duck Thor Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Donald Duck Thor Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Black and White Variant Cover by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

On Sale 9/4

