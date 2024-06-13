Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: outliers, uncanny x-men

Marvel Comics Says To Meet Uncanny X-Men's The Outliers

Marvel Comics asks "Who are the outliers?" in a minimal press release for Uncanny X-Men #2 by Gail Simone and David Marquez.

Article Summary Marvel teases new mutant group 'The Outliers' in Uncanny X-Men #2.

Gail Simone and David Marquez team up for the latest X-Men adventure.

Uncanny X-Men #2 drops September 11th, following X-Men #1 on August 7th.

Gail Simone expresses excitement over writing iconic mutants like Rogue.

Marvel Comics asks "Who are the outliers?" in a minimal press release for Uncanny X-Men #2 by Gail Simone and David Marquez stating "Meet the Outliers, four uncontrollable and wild mutants".

An outlier being a person, thing, or fact that is very different from other people, things, or facts, so that it cannot be used to draw general conclusions, such as people who live past 100 being genetic outliers, whose longevity is unreachable for most of us. Mutants are outliers… but what is an outlier to a mutant? It also means a fact, figure, piece of data, etc. that is very different from all the others in a set and does not seem to fit the same pattern. Gail Simone posts "Uh, oh! 8)"

Look, one of them has a horse. Uncanny X-Men #2 will be published on the 11th of September. Uncanny X-Men #1 for the 7th of August with a big art preview right here,

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 9/11 UNCANNY X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240610

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

PROFESSOR X…IS GONE!

A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together…but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $5.99

"Most of my time lately has been spent trying to keep my brain from exploding right out of my skull from this book," Simone shared. "It's either the fun of all my favorite mutants acting in surprising and wonderful ways, the impossibly brilliant work of the art team, or the thrilling collaboration with all the other writers, but somehow every DAY is just filled with some kind of manic joy. Ever since I took the book, I've been scribbling notes and plots and bits of dialogue day and night. I feel like a kid at a carnival. Who DOESN'T want to write Rogue and Jubilee and Gambit all the rest?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!