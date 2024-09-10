Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, TV | Tagged: christos gage, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Marvel's Prequel To Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Christos Gage and Eric Gapstur are creating a prequel comic book series ahead of the new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and launching in December from Marvel Comics.

Christos Gage and Eric Gapstur are creating a prequel comic book series ahead of the new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and launching in December from Marvel Comics.

"Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming soon to Disney+, and before it does, fans can swing into these new Spidey stories in a special prequel comic book series. "Written by Marvel superstar Christos Gage and drawn by rising star artist Eric Gapstur, YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN will be a five-issue limited series that introduces a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of Spidey's legendary villains. The comic series introduces some of the amazing adventures to come in this highly anticipated animated series that takes place during Peter's earliest days as Spider-Man. "In Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we've seen before and a style that celebrates the character's earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise! "I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 will be published on the 11th of September.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EPIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Animation Variant Cover

On Sale 12/11

