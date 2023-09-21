Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Agatha Harkness. Magneto, scarlet witch, steve orlando, WandaVision

Marvel's Scarlet Witch Is Cancelled, But Not As We Know It

Scarlet Witch #10 is solicited for November. I guess there is no Scarlet Witch #11 for December of January. But there will be... something.

Scarlet Witch #10 is solicited for November. But from the below press release, I guess there is no Scarlet Witch #11 for December of January. But there will be… something for 2024. Just Marvel isn;t saying what. Maybe at New York Comic Con along with everything else they are announcing?

It's a new season of the witch! Following November's SCARLET WITCH #10, Steve Orlando's current ongoing SCARLET WITCH series will evolve in a fascinating way this January before ultimately returning later next year! In a few weeks, fans will discover Marvel's exciting plans for the iconic Wanda Maximoff, but in the meantime, her coven of fans can get a sneak peek at the epic season finale of her current era!

Since launching earlier this year, Orlando, Sara Pichelli and Lorenzo Tammetta's SCARLET WITCH has enchanted readers with dazzling displays of Wanda's powers, a captivating new status quo, and spellbinding additions to Wanda's growing rogues gallery. With jawdropping covers from Russell Dauterman, the series has remained a Marvel must-read month after month. And the Last Door isn't closing yet! Bold new developments are in store but first, behold Scarlet Witch's climactic duel with her new archenemy, Hexfinder, in SCARLET WITCH #10! The vicious witch hunter has been plaguing Wanda since the start, and Wanda will hold nothing back as they finally meet on the battlefield!

SCARLET WITCH VS. HEXFINDER! When chaos magic meets alchemical might, it's all Wanda can do to keep her town – and her friends – from getting caught in the crossfire. Hexfinder has sworn vengeance on all witches and won't stop until Wanda is a trophy on her wall. Wanda is one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe – but can she stand against someone who's trained her whole life to eradicate magic?

"SCARLET WITCH has been the gig of a lifetime–one that's challenged me, surprised me, and brought me together with some of the greatest collaborators I've ever been lucky enough to work with," Orlando shared. "And we're far from done–I can't wait for folks to see what we've been conjuring up next, something that celebrates a massive milestone for Wanda and her family, and explodes this current season up into something gonzo, blockbuster, and bursting with power. Wanda will return stronger, bolder, and more powerful than ever–and not alone!"

So… something. Just not sure what. or when. Say, when will we get Agatha: Darkhold Diaries anyway?

SCARLET WITCH #10

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover ELIZABETH TORQUE – 75960620235501016

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA – 75960620235501031

Knight's End Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL – 75960620235501021

On Sale 11/1

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!