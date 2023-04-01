Marvel's X-Men August 2023 Solicits For Fall Of X Revealed Uncanny Spider-Man is for real. So is Alpha Flight with Sabretooth. But we also have a stack of Marvel X-Men solicits for August 2023.

Definitely not an X-Men April Fool's Day. Uncanny Spider-Man is for real. So is Alpha Flight with Sabretooth. Bleeding Cool leaked the Bryan Hitch Fall Of X image earlier today with a tonne of titles for August 2023. And then at the Marvel Fall Of X panel at MegaCon Orlando, it all went official as Jordan D. White, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara started talking about, and showing off their stuff. As Shadowcat becomes darker and edgier in full ninja gear as… Shadowkat. That K instead of a C makes all the difference.

And Marvel let out some information that we have massaged into the form of August 2023 solicit and solicitations for certain X-Men and Fall of X titles. More to come of course.

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 8/16

Announced last month at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! The new lineup will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is — and stop his army of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

X-MEN #25

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/2

Duggan will also continue to write X-MEN throughout FALL OF X. Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year's X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men finds their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! Harkening back to the character's ninja training, see the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko.

X-FORCE #43

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

On Sale 8/23

Benjamin Percy's run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them you will never expect!

WOLVERINE #36

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/30

Percy's astounding work on WOLVERINE will also be kicked into high gear as the dire circumstances of FALL OF X send Logan on the run and into a collision course with GHOST RIDER! Alongside acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, Percy will bring both his WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER runs together in a four-part epic: GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? The crossover kicks off in August's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA.

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/9

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 8/23

Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark's new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind's new status quo in surprising ways.