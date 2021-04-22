Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel

Dark Horse Comics will publish the comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The first issue of the four-issue mini-series, written by Tim Sheridan with art by Mindy Lee, will be in stores in July. Dark Horse revealed the news in a press release, which also contains more details on the series:

The story arc for the new comics was conceived by the show's executive producers Kevin Smith ("Clerks," "Dogma") and Rob David ("He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"),who also served as the creative director and a writer of DC Comics' Masters of the Universe releases from 2012 – 2020, as well as show writer Tim Sheridan ("Reign of the Supermen," "Superman: Man of Tomorrow"). Mindy Lee ("Crimson Lotus," "Bounty") provided art and color while, Stjepan Sejic ("He-Man: The Eternity War") provided cover art for issue #1 with Dave Wilkins providing cover art for issues #2-#4. Mattel and Dark Horse will also release an issue #1 variant by Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart. Additional variant artists for subsequent issues include Bill Sienkiewicz, Walt Simonson with Laura Martin, and more. In the comic book, following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos, He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy.

"When the Masters of the Universe franchise first launched nearly 40 years ago, each action figure came with a comic book to enable children to further explore the world of Eternia," said executive producer and man with two first names Rob David in the press release. "Now, in partnership with Dark Horse, we will go back to our roots to set-up the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation,' television series with a world-shattering comic book tale."

Look for Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1 in stores on July 7th.