Matt Baker & More in Rare 100-Page Voodoo Annual #1, at Auction

Published in 1952, Farrell Publications' Voodoo Annual #1 is a 100 page squarebound Pre-Code Horror rarity containing Matt Baker art and more

Farrell Publication's Voodoo Annual #1 is a comic book that Pre-Code Horror collectors rarely want to part with, and it's easy to see why. It's a scarce 100-page giant squarebound edition comic book that includes Matt Baker art from the height of the notoriously-difficult Pre-Code era. Although the title is part of publisher Farrell Publications Voodoo series, Voodoo Annual #1 certainly ran the gamut of comic book horror, including ghosts, ghouls, black magic, vampires, and more. There are sixteen stories in all in this squarebound PCH classic, and there's a rare chance to get one with this Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40227 at Heritage Auctions.

Squarebound comic books and predominantly black covers are both notorious among collectors for being difficult to get in high grade — and the combination of both makes Voodoo Annual #1 a particularly tough get in anything above very low grade. Just how tough to get is Voodoo Annual #1 in grade? Only about a dozen complete and unrestored copies have traded hands at public auction over the past 20 years. Only one unrestored copy graded higher than this CGC 5.0 has sold in nearly a decade, a CGC 7.5 which sold for $19,200.00 in 2022.

Farrell Publications published some 321 issues of 62 titles from 1951-1958, which is to say that most Farrell series were short-lived. The company put out a wide range of genres from romance to war comics, but might be best remembered for their Pre-Code Horror line and their underappreciated mid-1950s superhero line which included former Fox Feature Syndicate titles like The Flame, Samson and Phantom Lady. Robert Farrell had gotten his start working for Victor Fox, and like Fox, often worked with Iger Studio. Haunted Thrills and Voodoo were the most successful of Farrell's horror line.

Serious Pre-Code Horror collectors don't like to part with this one, and it's easy to see why.

